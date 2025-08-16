Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Helena Glass
1h

I remember growing up in the 60's and 70's and all the ideologies were overflowing! War. Big Government. Communism. And then suddenly those same people all became lawyers looking for class actions, doctors looking for textbook bandaids, and Chiefs of corporations looking out for the 1% - themselves. We were fighting pollution, acid rain, racism, communism, etc... and then we just got lost in the corn maze.

Denise
3m

How come no one has invented something besides plastics to package to-go foods in? Or other reliable non plastic containers & bags that would break down & be environmentally friendly? Not one billionaire elite has done this. Come on Elon!

