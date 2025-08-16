I have done many important pieces of original journalism over the years. Some of those efforts are behind what has caused me to be deplatformed on YouTube and suppressed on almost every mainstream media platform.

As time has passed, almost all of my work has been validated by later efforts from other courageous people. Coming first as an independent journalist comes with no rewards, no pats on the back, and crushing censorship.

Being first with a major story in the mainstream is another matter. Being second—spun as first in the mainstream—is also a different story. But that’s not why we do what we do. This work becomes a passion for knowledge and understanding of the world we live in so perhaps we can make it a better place.

My recent episodes with Captain Kieran Kelly appear to me to be another storyline that will ultimately go into the history books as one of those efforts that need to be had. I am not claiming to be first, but maybe first to expose the story with one of the world’s top environmentalists.

Captain Kieran Kelly is the CEO of Oceans Integrity Group. His company cleans up more plastic from the world’s oceans in one week than the next largest company cleans up in a year. Without a doubt, he is one of the world’s top environmentalists who is actually getting things done.

What he is sharing with me and the listeners about the collapsing oxygen supply is extremely important. He explains carefully how the plankton in our oceans supply 70% of the oxygen we breathe- and the plankton are being destroyed due to nano- and microplastics.

We are told CO2 is the urgent matter. It isn’t. The destruction of plankton IS.

Nanoplastics are also causing incredible health issues, including hormonal issues in developing children, infertility, and all sorts of other health problems.

We can continue to be divided over things that are less relevant, but I cannot see how anyone with an IQ over 90 and who isn’t a psychopath wanting to destroy life on Earth could not come together to solve this problem.

You should listen to Captain Kelly. His message is important. I will have him back for more conversations—not because the show is doing that well (it’s not my most popular), but because it is one of my most important.

We will also continue to have an ongoing conversation about the collapse state in Ireland. Another important story with details not being covered in the media.

Show details with Captain Kieran Kelly:

Title and show link: Collapsing World Oxygen Supply: It’s NOT CO2 Plus USAID Corruption w/ Captain Kieran Kelly

Description: CEO of Ocean Integrity Group, Kieran Kelly, joins me to discuss the crisis unfolding in our oceans. Plankton—responsible for roughly 70% of the planet’s oxygen—are dying under the weight of microplastics flooding the seas. Those same particles are in our air, soil and food, driving damaging health issues we can’t ignore.

We also discuss a personal story he had encountering USAID and their corrupt practices.

