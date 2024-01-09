Communism: The Most Powerful System of Control Ever Created
Trilateral Commission Declared 2023 as the first year of the New World Order
I wrote a Substack report earlier that compares communism, technocracy and fascism. In that report I also shared the fact that technocrats (i.e. globalists) see communism as the most effective way to usher in technocracy. You can see that report here:
Join the conversation:
Now we have the Trilateral Commission, one of the most powerful global organizatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.