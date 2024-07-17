My latest discussion with Ian Mitchell may provide a fresh break for you from the nonstop news cycle. Ian is one of my favorite people to talk with and I always learn a ton from my conversations with him.

The information circulating in the media is immense, but most of the news does not change your basic understanding of things nor does it challenge you.

Well, maybe it does challenge our resolve to put up with mounting BS, but it doesn’t develop our mind or nourishes our soul. But the conversations I have with my friend Ian does, at least for me.

But before I get into that, for supporting members of Substack, I just posted day 2 of the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series.

If you want to see the entire series, including bonus material, you can still purchase the series at BrighteonUniversity.com

Back to the show with my friend Ian Mitchell… here are the details:

Title: Compressing Brain Development – From Years to Days, Instant Body Recovery and More! w/ Ian Mitchell

Description: Scientist and futurist, Ion Mitchell, rejoins the program to discuss the amazing abilities our body and brain has when functioning properly and put under healthy stress and exercise. Mitchell has worked for leading labs across the country including for NASA. He now runs his own lab and generates products for his own company and for many other companies in the industry. You can learn more about Ion, his work and his products here

Link: Compressing Brain Development – From Years to Days, Instant Body Recovery and More! w/ Ian Mitchell