Conversation with Special Operations and Narrative Warfare Expert - Scott Kesterson

I was invited to join Scott Kesterson on his hugely popular BARDS.fm podcast, and our conversation felt like talking with a long-time colleague who truly gets the game.

There’s so much more to explore with Scott, and hopefully he will be coming on my show soon to explore more. He also released a powerful documentary film in 2019: Bards of War: Fighting is Everything

Here is his bio:

Scott Kesterson is a backpack journalist and documentary filmmaker. He spent 3 1/2 years in Afghanistan. He was the first embedded citizen journalist in the Department of Defense embed program and was awarded an Emmy for his videography shorts of combat in 2007. He has worked with Special Operations units in the area of information and narrative warfare, founded a cultural intelligence consulting company that has provided support for Defense and private companies, advised senior leaders on terrorism and information warfare, helped develop next generation programs for narrative warfare for emerging threats and has lead research and development efforts for Five Eyes nations R&D teams.



He is now Owner and Founder of Xpedition Cafe, a small production company that produces documentary films and podcasts around stories defining three principles of the warrior culture: conviction, righteousness and ruthlessness.

