In this powerful episode, members of the world’s premier remote viewing institute—The Future Forecasters Group—join the show to unveil the extraordinary world of remote viewing. Featuring top remote viewers Dick Allgire, Daz Smith, Derek E, Nyiam V, and Sean Mahoney, the team dives into some of their most compelling and verified sessions, giving listeners a fascinating glimpse into the accuracy, process, and potential of this mind-expanding skill. More than just insight, their mission has been life-changing—having already helped create over 100 millionaires, they now aim to build a community of 1,000 new millionaires through strategic foresight and data-backed projections. Learn how to get involved and access their private community at https://FutureForecasters.com

Remote viewing, once confined to the shadowy halls of military intelligence, began as a top-secret Cold War program designed to weaponize human consciousness. In the 1970s, the CIA and U.S. Army funded a classified project known as Project Stargate, where psychics and trained operatives were tasked with using extrasensory perception (ESP) to "see" into locked bunkers, enemy territories, and even distant planets—all without leaving the room. Pioneers like Ingo Swann and Pat Price stunned officials by producing verifiable intelligence with uncanny accuracy. What started as an experimental curiosity soon gained traction among high-level defense personnel, blurring the lines between science fiction and national security.

After being officially declassified in the mid-1990s, remote viewing didn’t fade—it evolved. Former operatives and new civilian trainers began offering courses, and the practice found a second life among consciousness researchers, truth-seekers, and intelligence skeptics. What makes remote viewing so compelling is not just its potential for espionage, but what it reveals about the nature of human perception and reality itself. The idea that trained individuals can access information across time and space challenges everything we think we know about the mind. And in an age where information is tightly controlled, the resurgence of remote viewing hints at a deeper revolution—one rooted in inner freedom and the untapped capabilities of human awareness.

