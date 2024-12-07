[COPY] You’d Better Watch Out: The Surveillance State Is Making a List, and You’re On It
FIXED LINK: FREE Privacy Seminar Ends Tomorrow December 8th
Sorry, the link below for the seminar was wrong. Here is the correct link: https://event.webinarjam.com/login/92859uwlhwsqs7sk
Recently the Rutherford Institute posted an article “You’d Better Watch Out: The Surveillance State Is Making a List, and You’re On It”. You should read that article fully to appreciate what is going on. Here is a segment:
Geofencing dragnets. Fusion centers. Smart devices. Behavioral threat assessments. Terror watch lists. Facial recognition. Snitch tip lines. Biometric scanners. Pre-crime. DNA databases. Data mining. Precognitive technology. Drones. Contact tracing apps. License plate readers. Social media vetting. Surveillance towers.
What these add up to is a world in which, on any given day, the average person is now monitored, surveilled, spied on and tracked in more than 20 different ways by both government and corporate eyes and ears.
Big Tech wedded to Big Government has become Big Brother.
Every second of every day, the American people are being spied on by a vast network of digital Peeping Toms, electronic eavesdroppers and robotic snoops.
This creepy new era of government/corporate spying—in which we’re being listened to, watched, tracked, followed, mapped, bought, sold and targeted—has been made possible by a global army of techno-tyrants, fusion centers and Peeping Toms.
Consider just a small sampling of the tools being used to track our movements, monitor our spending, and sniff out all the ways in which our thoughts, actions and social circles might land us on the government’s naughty list, whether or not you’ve done anything wrong.
You can finish reading that article here.
When you are done, please consider watching the FREE Privacy Seminar Replay (originally aired Dec. 5th). This action oriented seminar provides you the most practical free advice you can receive to protect your privacy against the surveillance state threats.
But hurry, the free seminar replay ends tomorrow, Dec. 8th.
You can watch it now at https://privacyacademy.com/sarah-westall/
Note: You will receive 5 important steps you can do to protect your privacy. Everyone needs to do this.
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for the replay link, Sarah! 👍💛
Spying and Snitching! Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do!