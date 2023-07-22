This story is a sad reflection of how things are today and why we are so messed up. To keep certain names private, I am going to make this story only available to my Substack members, but don’t worry, there is a ton of new free stuff that you can see. Here are a couple things:

I had Andy Schectman back, a listener favorite, to discuss the global economic reset and the imminent widespread banking collapse as predicted by the respected Weiss Research Group. Here is the link to that show: Global Monetary Reset and Widespread Banking Collapse is Imminent w/ Andy Schectman General Vallely’s group, Standup America US Foundation, has a regular briefing on the state of war between Ukraine and Russia (and others things they cover). I am starting to publish their regular briefs. Here is their latest which discusses who is actually winning in Ukraine and why Ukraine needs to conduct negotiations now before they end up losing even more. Here is the link: Why Ukraine’s Counter-Offensive is Failing

There is more free stuff you can see at SarahWestall.com. Sign up for the newsletter there and always be informed about new shows and articles written by me and others.

Okay back to my story…

Get 7 day free trial