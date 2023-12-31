With it being the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 and new beginnings, its a perfect time to discuss the amazing possibilities that may come with the end of the Kali Yuga.

According to scientific researchers, astrologers, some eastern religions and mythology from around the world, the Yuga’s are 4 cycles of consciousness that humanity experiences every 25,920 years (although cycle lengths and exact timelines differ by source).

Sadhguru, one of India’s 50 most influential people, has this to say about the Yuga cycles:

The solar system with the Sun and the planets around it is moving in the galaxy. It takes 25,920 years for our solar system to complete one cycle around a larger star. From the effects upon the planet, we believe this big star or big system that our system is going around is not located in the center of the orbit but somewhere to the side. Whenever our solar system comes closer to this big system, all the creatures living in our system rise to greater possibilities. Whenever our system moves away from it, the creatures living in our system come to the lowest level of possibility – we say this is Kali Yuga.

Further the Kali Yuga, is the following:

We are said to presently be living in the Kali Yuga—in a world infested with impurities and vices. The numbers of people possessing noble virtues are diminishing day by day. Floods and famine, war and crime, deceit, and duplicity characterize this age. But, say the scriptures, it is only in this age of critical troubles that final emancipation is possible.

Some researchers believe we are already into the second Yuga, the Dwapara, while others believe we still have time left in the Kali Yuga. That brings me to my current guest, Ian Ferguson. Ferguson has been studying astrology and these concepts for over 2 decades. He believes we are still in the Kali Yuga, but since we are nearing the end, we are still seeing significant increases in human consciousness which will affect our daily lives.

Ferguson also believes that the study of human cycles and it’s relationship with the position of the stars, planets, and our position in the galaxy is a science that helps us explain the connection of spirituality and the world around us. He also does not believe it is a new age religion (i.e. a scam hoisted on us by the globalists) as this field of study has existed for thousands of years.

The discussion with Ferguson was long and includes an additional segment for Substack subscribers (see below). Here are the details:

Title: Cycles of Humanity – End of the Kali Yuga: Making Sense of our Time w/ Ian Ferguson

Description: Astrologer and researcher, Ian Ferguson, joins the program to discuss his theories on human development as it relates to astrology and the current cycle of humanity. We discuss the end of the Kali Yuga period and what that means to modern civilization. You can follow Ian Ferguson at https://WhiteLotusofLight.com

Link to show: Cycles of Humanity – End of the Kali Yuga: Making Sense of our Time w/ Ian Ferguson

