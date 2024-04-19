Lately I have been doing work on a series that I am producing on Mind Control and 5th Generation warfare. The topic is deep and one could get an entire college degree in this area if it existed. As of now, its independent researchers and experts in various fields that are piecing together the deep state tactics that are being used to manipulate all of us during this hybrid 5th generation war that we are living through.

*

Before I get into that though, I want to share my latest show illustrating the struggles that a family endured trying to save their child, Autumn. It’s a medical kidnapping story that is so incredible you have to hear it to believe it. Here are the details:

Title: Medical Kidnapping: Saving Little Autumn; $2.2 Million Hospital Windfall

Description: Hope Schachter, mother of Autumn Schall, and Health advocate and RN, Gail Macrae, join the program to share their incredible story fighting to save little Autumn Schall. They explain how an E-Coli issue turned into an ongoing saga of misdiagnosis followed by treatments that almost killed little Autumn. The incredible incompetence also included Child Protection Services as a means of bullying by the hospital. The insurance company, the least likely of saviors, came to the rescue in the end. A story you have to hear to believe.

*

Back to mind control and 5th generation warfare…

In my ongoing research, I have found many resources that I will be sharing. One resource is a book on Dark Psychology: Dark Psychology Secrets 2021: Defenses Against Covert Manipulation, Mind Control, NLP, Emotional Influence, Deception, and Brainwashing By Moneta Raye

It’s more of a handbook to understand the basic psychology of manipulation and how you can identify it around you. I see this as a primer for the more advance manipulation that is being waged with more sophisticated technology. But the same underlying psychological strategies are being waged everywhere, whether it’s high tech or low tech.

The book includes practical examples and some techniques for you to protect yourself.

Here is a section from the book:

The following chapters will discuss a great deal of information regarding the presence and usage of what is called “dark psychology,” which refers to manipulative practices working under the radar of the victim in order to get the practitioner something he or she wants. These goals might include any number of things, most of which are solely concerned with the benefit of the manipulator. And that is the danger of dark psychology—a practitioner who develops these skills and uses them on other people has zero concern with the ethics of the situation; they simply want something and are going to take a shortcut to get there. The cost of such endeavors involves emotional and psychic pain of a great many levels, and the damage from such experiences can last a lifetime, only somewhat assuaged by numerous types of therapy and treatment. You may be surprised at the scope of techniques and tools which fall under the category and usage of dark psychology, and the scope of this book is to cover all of the major practices which you are likely to encounter at least once in your life. Many people have been used and abused by these practices without ever having realized it.

So for subscribers, I included a free pdf of the book below. For everyone else, you can purchase the full Kindle or paperback version here: https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Psychology-Secrets-2021-Manipulation/dp/1954182562