As promised, for subscribers, I will be publishing one episode a week of the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series.

Below is the video for episode 1.

Here is the description:

In an age where the battlefield extends beyond the physical borders and into the realms of the mind, understanding the dynamic of 5G, modern technology and 5th Generation Warfare has never been more crucial.

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive opportunity to delve into this complex and fascinating subject with renowned expert Sarah Westall and many other like-minded individuals. Sarah Westall is a respected analyst and thought leader, who brings her unparalleled insights into the shadowy world of modern warfare.

Join us and stream Mind Control & 5th Generation Warfare to uncover sophisticated strategies and technologies that redefine conflict in the 21st century, how you can identify it and how you can survive it.

Mind Control & 5th Generation Warfare by Sarah Westall will premiere on BrightU on June 29 at 12 PM EST and will stream until July 9 at 12 PM EST. We will keep each episode on replay for 24 hours (from 12 noon EST until the following day, at 12 noon EST), at which point we'll play the next episode in the series.