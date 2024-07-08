This is the final episode in the 10 part series on Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare. It’s still free and you can register and watch at BrightU.com
In this episode I expand on the capabilities to manipulate others with even more advanced methods of control. You will hopefully walk away understanding where this tech is going and why it is so important that more people are aware of its existence.
Frankly, if the current reality continues where almost no one understands these capabilities and the government continues to tell everyone it’s not real, we are doomed to live in a continual cycle of manipulation.
It is imperative that more people understand these advanced methods to protect themselves from mindlessly playing into the hands of those meaning us harm (whether consciously or unconsciously).
Those that are stuck in a never ending cycle of brainwashing and manipulation will be forever fighting ghosts and constructed problems. Meanwhile those that control the manipulation strings will have a clear path to implement their agenda. This of course is the goal.
You have the power to stop playing their game. Take back control of your own thoughts and start implementing solutions that are good for humanity. It is in your power, but first you need to be aware of the manipulation and stop being controlled by it.
Here are the details for todays episode:
Delve into Sarah Westall's exploration of cutting-edge neural manipulation, mind-possession tech, hive-mind studies, brain DNA alteration and so much more. Uncover actionable strategies to counter these advancements, starting with heightened awareness and comprehensive understanding.
What you will learn from this episode:
Dive into the dynamic realm of full spectrum dominance and revolutionary mind-war strategies shaping modern warfare.
Learn about the key entities propelling advanced technologies such as nanobots, cognitive-altering devices, and genetic manipulation.
Discover actionable solutions to counter these formidable methods, commencing with heightened awareness.
Agreed!! Since birth we have been subjected to an extreme amount of brainwashing. Nearing the age of 80 & having been a part of the Christian Establishment for 70 years I can "testify" to the fact that my Religious Upbringing was just another form of brainwashing!! It was such a relief to me to find out that I no longer had to worship The Psychopath of The Old Testament!! ;-) We were just handed an incorrect translation that was used to control us for centuries!! Hebrew Scholar, Mauro Biglino points this out in his book, "The Gods of The Bible"!! Anglican Priest, Paul A. Wallis came to the same conclusion after 33 years of being in The Ministry!! His book, "The Eden Conspiracy" This is all a part of The Great Awakening!! Time to wake up, "Bible Belters"!!
Another great thinker addressing ancient history, astronomy, climatology ect.
I’m of the belief that the fallen angles ( Bible ) Ananarki aliens hybridized humanity. The blood lines, the Crown ect.
For thirty years I’ve listened and read enough of the unbelievable to start believing we need to start with a clean slate and understand real history, Tartera, Atlantis, architecture geometry as energy.
It’s all connected numbers, ratios to human behavior! 61.8 retrace, golden ratio stuff. Rockefeller rewrite plus destroyed history intentionally!!! Same beforehand, book burning.
Humanity has an Achilles heal - believing and trusting false prophets which in turn enslave their believers. You and I are not the type to buy the bullshit. I got it from my Mom.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adapt2030/home
I might be misunderstood as the Bible is a good template of living a loving life.
I had a dream and woke up and went right to the verse exactly! It was about sacrifice.
Alarmingly to say the least. Is that what we are observing? Yes. Enuf of my ramblings.
Love our enemies to their demise, but if cornered I will take the threat out, hopefully before my physical life is ended.
Eye for an eye? Retribution is karma…