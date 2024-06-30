Day 2 is now live! You can register or watch at BrightU.com

Day 2 is packed with information helping people understand from a military perspective what 5th generation warfare is and how we can identify it in our lives.

My work with Dr. Armin Kirshnan is nothing short of eye opening. It gives viewers a more complete understanding of 5th generation warfare and what the goals ultimately are. This is frightening stuff. But you need to remember, fear makes it easier for them to manipulate you. Its part of the plan. We can defeat anything once we understand the battlefield.

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

*

Official Description:

With a wealth of knowledge in foreign policy, international security, and intelligence studies, Armin brings a unique and authoritative voice to this complex subject. His experience includes mentoring intelligence agents and military personnel, and he has authored numerous journal articles and six books on contemporary warfare.

What you will learn from this episode:

Discover the fundamentals of 5th Generation Warfare and how it shapes modern military strategies.

Learn how creating confusion and leveraging psychological tactics can win wars without traditional battles.

Gain insights into the ultimate objectives of 5th Generation Warfare: controlling the enemy's mind and body.

Hear real-world examples and theoretical insights from a leading expert in security studies.