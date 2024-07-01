Day 3 is now LIVE and still FREE!

Watch as Dave Hodges delves into the methods of coercion and the fascinating psychology behind mind control. He explains that 25% to 40% of the population has a built-in defense mechanism against such tactics.

Understand the psychological foundations of mind control and the methods used to exert influence over individuals.

Learn about the natural defense mechanisms that some people have against mind control tactics.

Explore the cutting-edge technologies and experiments designed to bypass these defenses, including nanobot technology.

Hear about historical mind control experiments, including those conducted by the Nazis, and how they discovered conditions that weaken people's natural defenses.

Below is what Google’s AI Gemini has to say about “Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare” docuseries - For those of you watching the series, you will learn for yourself that Google’s AI result is a lie.

Despite what they want you to believe, the series will prove to you without a doubt that “unconventional methods are used to weaken a enemy”. Google claims there is little to no evidence that this is true. That is a lie.

Apart from what you will learn in this series, in order for Google’s claims to be true, you would have to ignore the fact that there is an entire division within our military devoted to psyops. They even ran a recruitment commercial in 2022. (You should read the entire article in the link from ArmyTimes, it also confirms what I am saying)

Google also claims there is no scientific evidence backing that mind control exists. That is also a lie. The series will show you evidence from top neural scientists, whistleblowers and engineers that it not only exists, but it has been in operation for decades. It will also show you with video examples/evidence so you can see for yourself.

It is imperative for the world to wake up to this reality. Don’t make the mistake believing any of those implementing this nightmare, including Google. Without a significant increase of this reality within the public, people will continue to be manipulated in every aspect of their lives. Humanity, especially those without a built in natural defense, will lose the most precious gift of all, free will.

What Google’s AI has to say about the series:

The docuseries "Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare" by Sarah Westall appears to explore the theory that there is a hidden agenda by powerful groups to manipulate people's minds.

Here are some things to consider about the docuseries:

Source: The series is hosted by Sarah Westall and airs on Brighteon.com, a platform known for promoting conspiracy theories.

Claims: The docuseries links mind control tactics to 5th generation warfare, a concept that suggests unconventional methods are used to weaken an enemy. There is little to no evidence to support the idea that mind control is used in this way.

Scientific backing for mind control: Mind control, in the way it's often portrayed in fiction, is not a real thing. However, psychology explores how people can be influenced through persuasion techniques, social pressure, and media.

It's important to be critical of information you consume, especially regarding sensitive topics. You may want to look for reviews from reputable sources or consult with experts in psychology or military strategy to get a more balanced perspective on these issues.

I do agree with them on the last bit of advice; if you can actually find a real expert in military strategy, especially within psyops and neural science/engineering, who will actually tell you the truth, that would be good. You will learn a lot.

