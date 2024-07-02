Day 4 is now live and still FREE! You can register and watch at BrightU.com

This episode is with the power house Reinette Senum. She shares experiences during her time in politics that most people have no idea exists.

Reinette is one of those people who many rely on for advice, including me. When I spoke at the MN capital on the extreme legislation in the state, she was the first person I called for advice. Her ability to put aside partisan politics and focus on the issues in its raw form provides an example for all of us.

Hopefully those who watch day 4 will gain a fresh perspective on politics in a way that can help all of us see through the onslaught of propaganda which only divides and breaks down society.

Here are the details of this episode:

Watch as the former Mayor of Nevada City, California and former gubernatorial candidate Reinette, an outspoken environmental activist, brings her unique political perspective to the table, exposing the dark side of political manipulation and media-created realities.

What you will learn from this episode:

Discover the tactics used to co-opt political movements and invert their original meanings.

Learn how media and political institutions manufacture realities to control public perception.

Understand the systemic exclusion of non-chosen politicians from media platforms and public debates.

Gain insights into the patterns and strategies behind the scenes, from social media manipulation to targeted radio ads.

