This episode two top independent journalists Maryam Henein and Courtenay Turner join me to discuss the history of propaganda and mind control. While propaganda and manipulation have been around since the beginning of human history, the Tavistock Institute took it to another level by formally developing the scientific method behind the practice.

You will learn that Fabian Socialists, or followers of Fabianism, founded the Tavistock institute.

Fabianism was a radical socialist movement and theory that emerged from the Fabian Society founded in 1884. It’s main purpose was to subvert the existing order to establish a Socialist World Government controlled by its leaders and by the financial interests associated with them. They advocated for a gradual transition to their ideal world by destroying Western culture using methods of manipulation and control.

You will learn much more about the Tavistock Institute and it’s tentacles in current society. A much watch for those who want to understand how we got here.

Description of the episode:

Join Courtenay and Maryam as they explore the roots of the Tavistock Institute, tracing its beginnings to the period before World War I. They uncover its role as a British unit specializing in psychological warfare and human relations, revealing how the institute crafted mind control techniques that still shape media companies today.

What you will learn from this episode:

Dive into the rich history and pivotal impact of the Tavistock Institute.

Uncover the mind control techniques pioneered by Tavistock and their use in today’s media landscape.

Examine how these techniques influence public opinion and steer societal narratives.

Reveal the tactics designed to stifle critical thinking and suppress challenges to mainstream viewpoints.

