On this Independence Day, the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series continues. The point of this entire series is for you to become aware of the manipulations around you so you can be free like our founders intended.

Our fore fathers and mothers had no idea that we would be fighting a new kind of war, one that directly aims at literally controlling your mind and body. Understanding and breaking this control is the ultimate fight of our generation. Overcoming will determine whether future humans will remain free.

“Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated

are confident they are acting on their own free will.” Joseph Goebbels

Details of this episode:

Watch as Hope and Tivon delve into a variety of crucial subjects such as energy weapons, EMF radiation, protection strategies, surveillance, and biotechnology. They expose how sock puppets, bots and click farms fabricate an online illusion or what they call online realities. They will also talk about the profound implications of the Wireless Body Area Network—the Internet of Bodies.

What you will learn from this episode:

Uncover how sock puppets, bots, and click farms fabricate deceptive online realities.

Explore the Wireless Body Area Network and its profound effects on personal privacy and health.

Discover EMF-targeted weapons and the tools to mitigate their impacts.

Delve into advanced surveillance and biotechnology techniques that shape and control our lives.

