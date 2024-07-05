It is reality that military weapons of mind control exist. Technologies ranging from social media psychological techniques to more advanced technologies using electromagnetic frequencies exist. This is established fact.

While it’s harder to deny the lower tech and more visible psychological manipulation that is being used against civilians (like social media, flash protests, political movements, MSM lies, etc…), it is easier to deny targeting that you cannot see. This is why the “authorities” have the gull to deny the fact that advanced electromagnetic frequency technologies even exist because most people cannot see it. But this evidence too is well established and undeniable.

It is also fact that this technology is being used not only in military applications but also against civilians. Some civilians are targeted because they are on “lists” and are considered “a threat” by the “deep state” or some agency/organization believing its their right to target them. Others (maybe all of us based on existing evidence) are being targeted as unwilling participates in experiments “needed” to advance the capabilities of the technology or to achieve their “top secret” or nefarious agendas.

Today’s episode with former NASA scientist and Stanford engineer, Richard Lighthouse, explains some of the specific technology being used to target individuals and shares a few examples of the tracking techniques used to prove that millions are being targeted.

Anyone watching the next 3 episodes (plus the bonus material) will learn, without a doubt, that targeting of civilians not only exists but is widespread.

Episode 7 is now playing and its still FREE! Register and watch at BrightU.com

*

Here are the details of this episode:

Immerse yourself in the unsettling realm of mind control experiments and targeted individuals with Richard Lighthouse, a former NASA scientist and Stanford graduate holding a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. In this episode, Lighthouse reveals the chilling realities endured by millions of targeted individuals, offering a compelling firsthand account.

What you will learn from this episode:

Grasp the vast reach and impact of mind control experiments affecting millions.

Uncover the use of resonated frequencies to monitor and manipulate people.

Dive into Voice to Skull technology and its mind control applications.

Reveal the covert manipulation tactics involving targeted frequencies from satellites, cell towers, and other technologies.

Register and watch at BrightU.com