Of course targeted mind control is highly illegal and is a crime against humanity. Unfortunately, the courts are decades behind in properly dealing with these types of crime. In fact, many don’t even believe it exists.

That is why this series is so critical. If no one believes these capabilities exist, we will continue to be victims with no protection or recourse. Worse, we will be pawns that are incredibly easy to be manipulated for all sorts of agendas.

Worse, we will be the ones eagerly ushering in agendas we do not understand nor would we support if we understood its true meaning to society or to our own lives.

This episode focuses on the legal aspects of these insidious activities with top lawyer Ana Toledo.

Here is the formal description of the episode:

Ana Toledo delves into her role in a groundbreaking 5th Circuit lawsuit, where Targeted Justice is challenging Attorney General Garland on behalf of targeted individuals. She exposes the complexities of Special Access Programs, which are funded by the Black Project Budget and managed by agencies like the CIA, FBI, DHS, and the U.S. Space Force.

What you will learn from this episode:

Dive into the 5th Circuit's ongoing legal fight to protect individuals under surveillance.

Grasp the impact of Special Access Programs run by different federal agencies.

Uncover the breach of constitutional rights through warrantless surveillance and remote neural monitoring.

Explore the treaty and RICO violations linked to these secretive programs.

