Havana Syndrome is a condition caused by EMF attacks. It is real, although, like everything else the government does not want to address or recognize5, it is ignored or worse, declared as not real.

Like the side effects from the COVID jab, all those who seriously look at the issue knows its real.

Havana Syndrome is not the only condition caused by EMFs. We have discussed a whole set of technical capabilities using electronic frequency weapons which could cause a variety of reactions. Havana Syndrome is just the first one that has been somewhat formally recognized within the medical, military and research community.

Here is a description of what Havana Syndrome is according to Health.com

Havana syndrome is an illness first detected at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in 2016. From 2016 to 2018, diplomats and staff suddenly developed symptoms like hearing loss, dizziness, and other neurological issues.1 Following the launch of an investigation, U.S. officials accused the Cuban government of carrying out sonic attacks on American citizens, which Cuba denied. Havana syndrome wasn't just linked to the American embassy—reports of its alleged symptoms had also come from Canadian diplomats and their families. Other instances of Havana syndrome occurred between 2016 and 2021 in areas of the world like Colombia, Uzbekistan, and China. Most people with Havana syndrome heard a loud noise and felt an intense pressure or vibration in their head and pain in their ear or head. Other symptoms included problems with:23 Cognition (e.g., related to memory and concentration)

Dizziness and balance

Headaches

Irritability

Light and sound sensitivities

Nausea

Ringing in the ears, which is called tinnitus

Sleep impairment "The neurologic symptoms reported in Havana syndrome are commonly seen in concussions. The similarities are striking," Amit Sachdev, MD, medical director in the Department of Neurology at Michigan State University, told Health. Also, another symptom has been brain damage.1 Bartholomew RE, Baloh RW. Challenging the diagnosis of ‘Havana Syndrome’ as a novel clinical entity. J R Soc Med. 2020;113(1):7-11. doi:10.1177/0141076819877553

Recently, on May 8, 2024 the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence held a hearing on Havana Syndrome. Chairman August Pfluger opened the hearing stating “It is paramount that we acknowledge the gravity of the situation”.

His opening statement is worth a listen:

It is stated that they do not know what is causing the symptoms although “it is consistent with directed energy weapons”. I would argue that many in the intelligence services do know. The evidence that they know is overwhelming. They just do not want it to be public. They also want people to believe that its only government employees or military personnel, not civilians, who have been or are being targeted. But this too is not consistent with the evidence as discussed throughout this series.

Today’s episode features Dr. Len Ber who is one of the only civilians who has been formally diagnosed by Dr. Hoffer with Havana syndrome. Hoffer led the University of Miami medical team who diagnosed the findings of 25 diplomatic personnel living in the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba.

You can read about his findings here

Here is the description for today’s episode:

Dr. Ber exposes the severe impact of directed energy weapons and the symptoms of Havana Syndrome, offering an insider's view on 5th Generation Warfare. Dr. Len Ber's firsthand experience provides a unique perspective on the devastating consequences of directed energy weapons and the urgent need for awareness and action.

What you will learn from this episode:

Unveil the mystery surrounding Havana Syndrome and its direct ties to directed energy weapons.

Learn about the symptoms and repercussions endured by victims of Havana Syndrome.

Join Dr. James Giordano in his fervent advocacy alongside Dr. Ber within the DOD, exploring his pioneering research on the evolution of warfare.

Explore the extensive implications of directed energy weapons on the dynamic landscape of future battlegrounds and strategic warfare.

