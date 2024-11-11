In the early days of the internet we experienced a renascence of sorts as people were learning at lightening speed and discovery information and gaining knowledge like never before.

But then the internet apocalypse started, thousands of channels were deleted and millions of posts have been downgraded and shadowbanned or removed. Needless to say, sharing of knowledge and learning has slowed remarkably. Sure average citizens are waking up in droves, but not like before when the internet was “free”.

Today the climate has been chilled. On top of being banned and shadowbanned, many people are scared to share information. But fortunately, knowledge has a way of defeating evil and learning has not stopped.

The mainstream media has edged its way in and has started to dominate the conversations again. Platforms are pushing these talking heads to the top of your streams and the real conversations have been shuffled to the bottom or not seen at all.

Those wanting to see new and fresh information, for the most part, need to go directly to the source. To stay relevant, many have migrated away from sharing original thoughts and uncomfortable truths to engaging in conversations set by the mainstream cabal. Playing right into their hands.

I am guilty of that a bit too. Its hard not to address the current frenzy and get sucked into the BS.

My most recent show is a fall back to a lost era of not so long ago that we need reclaim. My guest Sharry Edwards was part of the great initial awakening to the real nature of our existence. Being born with the ability to hear hundreds of times better than regular humans, she can actually “hear” the frequency matrix that we live in.

She has been tested by multiple military labs and multiple documentaries were created about her unique ability. Sharry Edwards is a gem that has yet to be discovered by the mainstream. I see her as a living Tesla. She really could be that impactful to our understanding of our reality if people knew the information that she possessed.

She has spent the last 3 decades documenting the frequencies that affect our health and other areas. With a database of over 500,000 data points, she has answers to many questions that scientists are just beginning to understand and discover.

Title: Decoding Lies & Intentions, Analyzing Personality & Health Profiles by Frequency w/ Sharry Edwards

Description: Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her amazing skills which allows her to hear hundreds of times better than other humans. Her ear is mutated, like a dolphins ear, giving her amazing advanced hearing abilities. She is able to hear a math matrix of frequencies unlike most humans. She shares what it was like growing up with this amazing capability and what her talents allow her to do from diagnosing illnesses to reading lies. Learn more at https://SoundHealthOptions.com or at https://SoundHealthPortal.com

