Depopulation is not a fun topic. It’s dark and ugly. But unfortunately, I think its what we are facing. It’s the only explanation for the deliberate attacks on our food supply.

Marjory Wildcraft and I discuss these ongoing attacks around the world; in Europe and here in the United States. We also discuss how depopulation and different tactics have been used to decrease population in North America against the Native Americans. Basically, we are all Native Americans now.

*

But before we get into that, I need to correct a stat that was mentioned in my show and in my article about the new MasterPiece product. I mentioned that MasterPiece detoxes heavy metals by 80%+, the real number from lab reports is 70%+. We do not know yet what it will do for people on the product for longer than 90 days.

We must realize that we are so bombarded with heavy metals and other chemicals that it will be almost impossible to rid these completely. But it still appears to be the most effective product we have seen to date on the market.

Dr. Robert Young also just posted an article about his work on a new trial and what he has seen so far. You can see that article here: Is Zeolite Safe & Effective For Removing Graphene Oxide & Forever Chemicals?

Other labs such as La Quinta Columna are also evaluating the results and the product.

I will keep you posted as to what other independent labs find in their studies as they come out.

What we do know so far is absolutely amazing. I sure hope you give it a try. I am currently taking it and I already feel better. More energy. I have gained an hour a day just sleeping less. I don’t seem to need it. I don’t know if it’s from this, but it’s the only thing I have changed in my routine. So I am pretty excited so far.

Dr. Robert Young will be coming on the program this coming week to explain this more, so keep an eye out for that one.

If you are interested in trying the product yourself, here is the link: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308&uap_aff_subtab=visits

*

Also, for my paid subscribers, I was recently on Dave Hodges show where we discuss advanced mind control tactics. I uploaded that for you below. If you do not have a paid subscription, enjoy a free trial below. If you cannot afford a membership and want one, reach out to me, I will get you a free one.

Get 7 day free trial

Ok, here are the details about my show with Marjory Wildcraft:

Title: Depopulation: Native Population decreased 60M to 800K – This is the Plan for US w/ Marjory Wildcraft

Description: Marjory Wildcraft rejoins the program to discuss the very real situation with our food supply. She shares that food has been a weapon of war used against the people since the beginning of history. We discuss the population decline of the Native Americans in North America from 60M to 800K and how food and other means were used for that purpose. This is coming for us if we do not understand the threat and take steps to stop it. You can sign up for Marjory’s free seminar and learn how to grow your own food in any climate and any living situation at https://SarahsBackYardFarm.com

Link: Depopulation: Native Population decreased 60M to 800K – This is the Plan for US w/ Marjory Wildcraft

Other posts you may have missed:

For subscribers, here is my recent appearance on the Dave Hodges show: