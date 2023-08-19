I have done a few interviews now on the Breger blackmail report. Unfortunately, this very important investigative report has been ignored (or smeared) by pretty much everyone in the media.

What is it and why is it so important?

The report summarizes an investigation conducted by Jacqueline Breger, MBA and John Thaler, JD that revealed extensive multi-state racketeering and corruption. While the report uncovered a massive corruption scheme occurring in at least 26 states, it also pointed to methods used to fix the 2020 and 2022 elections in Arizona.

Contrary to media reports, Breger and Thaler are very credible:

My name is Jacqueline Breger. First off, let me tell you a little about myself - I have a Master’s Degree in Marketing and Honors Degrees in Financial Accounting, Business Statistics, Economics and Business Strategy. I have been a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona since September 1997. I own the Fine-Breger Insurance Agency, an insurance agency representing Farmer’s Insurance. Also, since 2019, I have been the principal investigator for Harris/Thaler Law Corporation for an investigation concerning multi-state racketeering and corruption. John Harris Thaler is the Senior Attorney in charge of investigations. Mr. Thaler has been practicing law for 32 years. His firm specializes in investigating racketeering and corruption for public and private agencies. The firm has participated in some of the largest investigations of racketeering and public corruption in the U.S and cross-border.

Both Jacqueline Breger and John Thaler presented to the Arizona Senate Committee on Elections and House Committee on Municipal Oversight and Elections in February 23, 2023. This is when the fireworks went off.

To say the report created a firestorm would be an understatement, a complete bomb went off that day in the halls of the Arizona congress. The local mass media in Arizona went to work to discredit the findings and to smear representative Liz Harris, who arrange arranged for Breger and Thaler to speak at the proceedings.

Liz Harris was also expelled from congress and is no longer able to serve her constituents who voted for her.

I did a recent interview with Representative Harris to hear her side of the story. You can see that here:

The Breger Blackmail Report: Deep State is Desperate to Bury w/ Rep. Liz Harris

The contents of the report was not known to the Senators and Representatives at the hearing before it was presented. We do not have evidence either way whether the contents of the report was purposely not disclosed ahead of time. But we do know that if the contents were disclosed ahead of time, there was a zero chance the findings would have been allowed to be presented.

The report has been found to be helpful to multiple states and has led to corrective action in California and New Mexico. Contrary to the mainstream media in Arizona which has claimed to debunk all of the findings, officials in other states have found it reliable.

According to what I do have, John Thaler and Jacqueline Breger are planning on publishing the final report on a website and in a book.

The final report, which will include the election fraud, will be completed shortly and published as a book. This book, entitled “Report to the Governor” will contain approximately 300 pages of narrative and approximately 3,000 pages of evidentiary documents. Excerpts from the book and additional evidence supporting our findings will be available to you and to the public after this hearing on “REPORTTOTHEGOVERNOR.COM”

The website does not have the report yet published for the public. It states that the presale date for the book has been pushed back to September 19th to include an additional chapter.

I do not have access to the full report, but I did manage to get a copy of the 96 page presentation that was presented to the Arizona congress. This report has been scrubbed from the Arizona government website as part of their coverup campaign.

For Substack members, I provide some analysis, highlights from the report and I published the entire presentation of the report if you want to read it for yourself.

Highlights from the 96 page Presentation on the Breger Blackmail Report Presented to the Arizona Congress

