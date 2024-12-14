We all need to be concerned about detoxing and maintaining our health. With literally lbs of nano-particles, including heavy metals and micro plastics, being found in soils, the air we breathe, and water, we need to detox.

I have had many doctors and scientists come onto my show to share with you different ways to detox. There are many options being proposed, from chelation therapy, naturally detoxing foods, chlorine dioxide to natural zeolites.

The concern is that nano-particles are difficult for humans to remove naturally or even with regular detoxing protocols. Unfortunately our guts can process and remove larger particles, but the smaller nano-sized particles get stuck in the gut and accumulate in our bodies. So what detox method will remove these super small particles?

Many doctors/scientists are studying and trying to find the best process to deal with these issues. More studies need to be done to determine which methods are the most effective and safe to be used ongoing (since the pollution is ongoing).

All of the methods proposed on my show were by doctors or scientists who are honest professionals wanting the best for their patients/clients. Many disagree with each other on what is the best method to use.

Because removing nano-size toxics is becoming more important by the day, it is imperative that independent studies by honest people are ongoing. Humanity truly needs solutions.

Unfortunately in the process, some scientists/people are confusing some of the basics about naturally occurring zeolites, silica and silicone. Interchanging silica and silicone which are fundamentally different. As such, this is confusing the public.

A good question came in that is worth answering publicly as it should help clear up some of the confusion.

Question: Dr. Mihalcea suggests that graphene oxide nanoparticles and zeolite are found in dental anesthetics. If zeolite is an antidote, why is it also present? Are we inadvertently harming ourselves with a fake cure?

The concern arises from conflating two very different types of zeolite: synthetic zeolite and natural clinoptilolite zeolite. Here's how they differ:

1. Synthetic Zeolite

pH and ORP: Synthetic zeolite has a low pH of 2.1 to 3.0 and a positive ORP of +150mV to +250mV , making it highly oxidative and acidic [1].

Composition: Contains silicon , a synthetic compound not naturally present in biological systems. Silicon is reactive and, in excess, can disrupt cellular processes [2].



2. Natural Clinoptilolite Zeolite

pH and ORP: Natural clinoptilolite zeolite has a high pH of 8.4 to 9.0 and a negative ORP of -80mV to -120mV , promoting an alkaline environment that reduces oxidative stress and supports cellular health [3].

Composition: Contains silica (SiO₂) , a stable and biologically essential tissue salt critical for maintaining connective tissue, bones, skin, and overall cellular structure [4].



Key Difference:

Synthetic zeolite contains silicon, which was likely detected in Raman Spectroscopy. This form of zeolite is potentially harmful. Conversely, natural clinoptilolite zeolite contains silica, which is an inert and beneficial component of MasterPeace.

Silicon (toxic): Found in synthetic zeolite and can harm biological systems [5].

Silica (essential): Found in natural zeolite, is crucial for health, and supports the body’s detoxification processes [6].

Atomic Structures of Silicon vs. Silica:

Silicon (Si): Structure: Single element with an atomic number of 14.

Properties: Composed of 14 protons, 14 neutrons, and 14 electrons. It is reactive and often forms compounds that may interfere with biological systems [7]. Silica (SiO₂): Structure: Compound consisting of one silicon atom covalently bonded to two oxygen atoms. Forms a tetrahedral geometry in natural crystalline structures like quartz [8].

Properties: Inert, stable, and essential for connective tissue health in the human body [9].

Visual Representation :

Silicon (Si):

A single atom represented as a sphere.

Silica (SiO₂):

A tetrahedral structure where one silicon atom is at the center, bonded to four oxygen atoms, two of which are shared with adjacent molecules in crystalline frameworks.

Conclusion:

The confusion arises from conflating synthetic zeolite, which contains harmful silicon, with natural clinomattptilolite zeolite, which contains beneficial silica. Synthetic zeolite’s low pH and high ORP make it potentially harmful, while natural zeolite supports cellular health through its detoxifying and alkalizing properties. Distinguishing between these two forms is critical for ensuring safety and efficacy in health interventions.

