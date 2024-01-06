This show shares mind blowing information that leaves one scratching their head with questions. Probably the same questions I still have. For example, who is General Zeleny? How did you know there was an HSBC bank account with 300 trillion of U.S. funds? Is that account a legit account? And so many more…

By now, you should be wondering what the heck I am talking about. My latest show with Dr. 3 Rivers and Howard Bertram exposes a classified document to President Trump from a General Zeleny to pay off the entire U.S. Debt. We discuss this document, the UCC filing behind this document (which exists) and the check that was written for 21 trillion to pay off the entire debt back in 2016.

We also discuss the fact that I was added as a “person of interest” and a whistleblower to the Missouri vs Biden Supreme court case. Dr. 3 Rivers, who was the former Chief Justice of the Cherokee nation and is currently the trustee and Chief Justice for the Hawaiian nation, filed the paperwork on the case.

This is a big deal to me. Its real and a much less expensive way to get to the Supreme Court. Something I promised everyone who donated to our Google lawsuit that I would work to do. Note: the show page at the link below has the court document for this. Also, we are looking for volunteers to help us with the logistics, paperwork, etc.. of adding other “persons of interest” to this historic case. The last case we could not add anyone, this time we can. If you are willing to help Dr. 3 Rivers, we could surely use you! Please contact me via email by replying to this post if you are interested.

To understand more, you really need to watch the show with Dr. 3 Rivers and Howard Bertram (details below). Also, for subscribers, I was able to reach General Zeleny by phone for questions. I included his answers below. If you are not a paying subscriber yet, consider upgrading or joining with a 7 day free trial.

Show Details:

Title: Did the Office of Military Settlements Pay Off the National Debt?

Description: Dr. Three Rivers and Howard Bertram rejoin the program to discuss a bombshell UCC filing by the Office of Military Settlements. We also discuss the bizarre UCC filing for 14QaudTrillion dollars that was filed by the DOD and the UCC filing by Dr. 3 Rivers to counter. Lastly we discuss the Missouri vs Biden case and the fact that Sarah Westall was added as a “person of interest” and a whistleblower to the case. Lastly we discuss how others who have been affected can be added to the case. If you are interested in volunteering to help with this important matter, please contact Sarah

Link to the show page which includes the documents we discuss: https://sarahwestall.com/did-the-office-of-military-settlements-pay-off-the-national-debt/

Subscribers: See My Discussion with General Zeleny

With something as bizarre as this, you need to verify all documents, organizations and people affiliated with the case. Even if everything checks out as legit, is the overall situation legit? Meaning, is this whole thing a planted psyop? That I don’t know, but I do know that General Zeleny exists, the UCC filings exist, and the Office of Military Settlements exist. To figure out more, I emailed, called and talked with General Zeleny, here is what I learned: