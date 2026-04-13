Doctors Say This Boy Should Not Be Able to Do This—But He Can | Katie Asher

This is the latest Sunday Night Thrive Hour, which aired last night on Rumble at 8pm CT.

Because deeper, more uplifting conversations are needed now more than ever, I’ll be sharing the full-length episodes here on Substack each week as well.

I hope you enjoy this incredible story.

One powerful insight from this conversation: the human brain filters out roughly 96% of the sensory data we’re constantly receiving. Houston, Katie Asher’s autistic son, does not have that filtering capability—he experiences all of it.

Because of this, he demonstrates extraordinary abilities. He can perceive thoughts, sense emotions, and access information in ways that challenge conventional understanding. His case is now being examined by leading scientists and institutions.

What does this mean about human potential—and about the nature of reality itself?

You really have to hear this story to fully grasp what’s happening. I’ll definitely be having her back for a deeper follow-up.

Listen on Audio:

Official Show Description:

Katie Asher joins the Sunday Night Thrive Hour to share one of the most extraordinary and challenging journeys you will ever hear.

Her son, Houston, suffered a severe neurological injury that left him unable to speak or control his body. What looked like a devastating limitation, however, revealed something no one expected—remarkable cognitive and perceptual abilities that have stunned doctors, researchers, and everyone who has encountered his case.

What began as a private family struggle has now become a national conversation at the intersection of neuroscience, consciousness, and faith.

Houston’s story is now being examined by leading researchers, including:

Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell (Johns Hopkins–trained neuroscientist)

Dr. Julia Mossbridge (Northwestern University)

Dr. Marjorie Woollacott (University of Oregon, Professor Emeritus)

Jeff Tarrant, PhD (EEG neuroscience specialist)

These experts are reviewing data, conducting studies, and exploring findings that challenge long-held assumptions about:

the limits of the brain

the nature of consciousness

neurological injury

and even the existence and function of the soul

Houston’s case has also become the focus of a major national documentary and the hit podcast The Telepathy Tapes, which reached #1 on Christmas Day—surpassing even The Joe Rogan Experience.

This is not just a story about disability. It’s a story about possibility, resilience, and the hidden capacities of the human mind—and what may exist beyond what we think we understand.

You can learn more about Katie Asher’s powerful journey in her book: “The Book of Heave: A Story of Hope for the Outcasts, the Broken, and Those Who Lost Faith” at www.asher.house/

Links and Offers mentioned in the show: