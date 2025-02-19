DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful – Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime w/ Dr Fleming
Plus Huge Moves in Gold Worldwide, Mar-A-Lago Accord, Ron Paul Fed Audit & more w/ Andy Schectman
The news is coming so fast, its hard to keep up. I just recorded an insightful interview with one of the leaders of Germany’s AfD party, Peter Boehringer and Schiller spokesman, Harley Schlanger who also currently lives in Germany. Its an insightful discussion after JD Vance’s history making speech last Friday in Munich Germany. If you have not heard the speech yet, here is the link to the speech plus the entire transcript.
Whatever your views on JD Vance may be, this speech was incredible and ruffled feathers all through Europe. So keep an eye out for that, its airing tonight on Rumble at 6pmCT, then it will go out everywhere. I will also be loading it here on Substack for paying subscribers. I will start loading more shows here so people can avoid the platform ads and also get the transcripts.
Here are details on two others shows that aired this week:
DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful – Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime w/ Dr Fleming - Dr. Richard Fleming joins the program to discuss DOGE and the behaviors that it is causing from hysteria to full support. He shares what USAID was doing in Ukraine and provides insight and data that DOGE likely does not have access to. He also shares his ambitions to be part of the Trump administration and his current nomination. You can learn more about Dr. Richard Fleming at https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Link to the show: DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful – Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime w/ Dr Fleming
Huge Moves in Gold Worldwide, Mar-A-Lago Accord, Ron Paul Fed Audit & more w/ Andy Schectman - Andy Schectman returns to the program to discuss the massive moves in gold especially from the exchanges and the COMEX. He speculates as to what that could do to the COMEX exchange if the run continues. We also discuss the rumored Mar-A-Lago Accord and the incredible rumors circulating of Ron Paul finally having the chance to audit the Fed. You can learn more and buy precious metals at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
Link to the show: Huge Moves in Gold Worldwide, Mar-A-Lago Accord, Ron Paul Fed Audit & more w/ Andy Schectman
I was so proud of our new Vice President Vance when he made that strong, tell it like it is, hit em where they are hurting their own people speech.
What a Wonderful day that was.
Nobody has ever talked to those lowlifes like it before.
Hallelujah
Bet you never thought you would be so busy just keeping up with the "flash" of news.....thanks Sarah