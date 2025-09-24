I have been following investigative journalist Sarah Fields’ coverage of a tragic murder case in Texas involving two high school students, Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf, the latter of whom was killed.

Regrettably, this case has been framed as a Black-on-White crime, overshadowing the fundamental truth: one individual brutally took the life of another. An activist group, operating with tactics reminiscent of an Antifa terrorist cell, has escalated the situation.

They have targeted Sarah Fields with death threats and employed intimidation tactics against the District Attorney, Frisco ISD, the Police Department, and even the presiding judge!

Before my show aired, I experienced similar harassment, as my inbox was flooded with threatening emails:

source: Posted on Sarah Fields X

You can hear the story yourself: Domestic Terror Operation: Death Threats, Smear Campaigns, Gang Stalking w/ Journalist Sarah Fields

Show Description: Investigative journalist and military veteran Sarah Fields joins the show to recount her experience reporting on the murder of Austin Metcalf—an incident tied to Karmelo Anthony and two high-school students at a track meet. She describes the reporting process, the evidence she uncovered, and the personal cost of covering a case that exploded into a high-stakes public controversy.

What followed, she says, was a targeted campaign to discredit and silence her: use of government agencies (including Child Protective Services and law enforcement) to intimidate witnesses, pressure sources, and even launch attacks on the presiding judge. This episode is a firsthand look at the risks investigative reporters face when powerful and corrupt deep state forces push back. Follow Sarah Fields on X: https://x.com/SarahisCensored

