I interviewed Tina Peters this Monday, the day before her trial was set to begin. It is an incredible situation consisting of fraud, murder, trumped up charges and more.

Note: The above video clip is from the trailer to her movie: Selection.Code which you can watch in full here.

You can watch that interview here: Dominion Whistleblower: Husband Killed by Cabal Thugs, Faces 20 Yrs in Kangaroo Court w/ Tina Peters

Description: Tina Peters faces 20 years in prison for daring to speak up and protect the voters in Colorado as the county clerk. She witnessed the federal government and the Dominion Machine company wipe the files that should have been kept by law for 24 months. Fortunately she had a copy and that copy did not match the results of the election. This is why they killed her husband and are trying to put her in prison for 20 years. You can learn about Tina and her case at https://FreeTina.com or at https://TinaPeters.Us

The public can watch the trial starting today thru August 12th, 2024:

Watch live at FrankSpeech.com/live/tv3

Press Release - July 25, 2024

Jury Trial for Whistleblower Tina Peters July 31-August 12, 2024

Grand Junction, CO - The Jury Trial for Whistleblower Tina Peters will be held in Grand Junction, CO from Wednesday, July 31-Monday, August 12, 2024. The public is welcome when jury selection begins, Wednesday, July 31. Opening Arguments begin Thursday, August 1st. KREX TV in Grand Junction will be doing a Live Stream available to news outlets for the Peters trial. They will be the only news outlet allowed to have their camera pick up the audio and video of the trial. There will be seating in the courtroom for the media. The livestream will be available on FrankSpeech.com/live/tv3

