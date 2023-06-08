If you did not see the full public interview with Donald Jeffries, you can see it here: Mass Brainwashing Psychosis behind current Unconventional MindWar w/ Donald Jeffries.

Episode description: Author Donald Jeffries rejoins the program to discuss the incredible mass brainwashing during the COVID years and still to this day. We are under widespread assault in this unconventional Mindwar being perpetrated on all of us. Propaganda is one thing, but brainwashing that leads to actions that are detrimental to your health and freedom is another. You can purchase Donald Jeffries book “Masking the Truth” on Amazon or at https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/MidnightWriterNews

Part of this extra interview segment (see video below) I wasn’t sure if I even wanted to air. But, I decided for my members, I would air it, give you more of my thoughts (which I have below) and then ask for some feedback on the situation. So here it goes…