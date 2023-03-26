Don't Ban TikTok, Ban China's Control and Secure the Data
While you are at it, apply those Rules to Google, Youtube, Facebook and the Rest of Them
The impulse to ban communication is infectious. We had another politician, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz, calling for even more censorship.
"Just got off a Zoom meeting with Fed, Treasury, FDIC, House and Senate," Massie tweeted on Sunday. "A Democrat Senator essentially asked whether there was a program in place to censor information on social media that cou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.