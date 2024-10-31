I just wrote an article and published it at SarahWestall.com, Dr Giordano “The need for a reality check is now” – DARPA’s N3 “Mind Control” Technology eliminates the need for Implants

This is the tech that I have been most concerned about. Once the “bad guys” with resources have the capability to manipulate the brain without implants (i.e. chips, nano sensors, etc) it becomes very difficult to protect yourself. It also makes it significantly easier for bad actors to implement agendas against governments and institutions. The need to develop solutions to protect ourselves is now.

Dr. James Giordano, the Executive Director of the Institute of Biodefense Research and a leading DARPA scientist, just sounded the alarm on the dangers of DARPA’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology project.

DARPA’s N3 project takes the power of communicating directly to a human’s brain to a whole new level. Previous brain communication required surgical implantation of a device, but this new technology makes it possible for two way communication directly to the brain without an invasive brain-machine interface:

The envisioned N3 technology breaks through the limitations of existing technology by delivering an integrated device that does not require surgical implantation, but has the precision to read from and write to 16 independent channels within a 16mm3 volume of neural tissue within 50ms. Each channel is capable of specifically interacting with sub-millimeter regions of the brain with a spatial and temporal specificity that rivals existing invasive approaches. Individual devices can be combined to provide the ability to interface to multiple points in the brain at once. To enable future non-invasive brain-machine interfaces, N3 researchers are working to develop solutions that address challenges such as the physics of scattering and weakening of signals as they pass through skin, skull, and brain tissue, as well as designing algorithms for decoding and encoding neural signals that are represented by other modalities such as light, acoustic, or electro-magnetic energy. (source: DARPA)

The ability for mind control and human manipulation is magnified when surgical implantation is not needed. If a remote device is sufficient to control ones thoughts, emotions, and memories the ability for mass mind control is not only doable, but inevitable by powerful actors in the future if this tech is not controlled.

