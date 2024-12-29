With New Year resolutions around the corner, people will be looking to lose weight with the assistance of popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovi to quickly shed pounds. Both are GLP-1 receptor agnostics, meaning they are synthetic medications that mimic GLP-1 hormones.

GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) is a hormone naturally produced in the gut.

It plays a key role in regulating blood sugar and appetite:

Stimulates insulin secretion when blood sugar levels are high.

Reduces the release of glucagon, which decreases glucose production by the liver.

Slows down gastric emptying, which helps control appetite and prevent blood sugar spikes after meals.

Ozempic and Wegovi are not natural hormones, rather synthetic medications that mimic the effects of natural GLP-1 that last longer in the body but with potentially life threatening side effects.

Studies show that some of the minor but common side effects include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. More serious side effects include pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney problems, thyroid cancer and others.

I don’t know about you, I want to be thin too, but not at the expense of my health.

*

I recently did a show with Dr. Diane Kazer where we discussed peptides, including GLP-1 peptides and other natural peptides that promote dramatic weight loss and other health benefits without the damaging side effects found in Ozempic and other medications.

Unfortunately peptides have been known to significantly aid in health since we starting discovering them in 1921 but they have been suppressed by mainstream medicine.

We discuss this as well as what layers of accumulated nano particles and other toxins are doing to our digestive system. This is not only making it difficult to lose weight (blocking natural GLP-1 production), but also disturbing our ability to uptake vitamins and minerals which leads to every disease you can imagine.

Below are the details of the show, but if you would like to learn more about peptides you can join Dr. Diane’s tribe where she answers questions for free (after signing up for $1). You can sign up at https://dianekazer.com/SarahWestall/

*

Details of the show:

Title: Dying to Be Thin: Ozempic & Obesity, Shedding Massive Weight Safely Using GLP-1 Receptors, Dr. Kazer

Description: Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to explain the problems with the obesity drugs on the market. She describes what is really going on in our bodies that is causing massive weight gain or the inability to shed pounds even though people are exercising and dieting faithfully. We also discuss how heavy metals and other toxins are coating the lining of our digestive system, blocking absorption of essential vitamins and minerals and causing many other health issues.

Link: Dying to Be Thin: Ozempic & Obesity, Shedding Massive Weight Safely Using GLP-1 Receptors, Dr. Kazer

*

Dr. Diane has 5 favorite peptides that she recommends to her patients:

If you want to try any of these yourself you can see many peptide options at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code SARAH to save 10%

Here are direct links to a few of the peptides Dr. Diane suggests:

Retatrutide OR 5-Amino-1MQ (weight loss): Capsules, Powder

Oxytocin (stress reduction & more): injectable, spray

GHK-Cu (anti-aging): Capsules, spray, injectable

*

If you want to know specifically what is going on in your body that is causing you to struggle with weight loss, Sharry Edwards has produced an analysis tool for that purpose. She has identified 20 different issues that could be your problem. Most are direct results of toxins or lack of vitamins/minerals that are causing a variety of real issues.

For those who want to know what your specific issues are, you can submit your vocal print for analysis. You can find detail directions on how to do this in the post below. It is behind a paywall, but if you are not a paying subscriber, please enjoy a 7 day free trial:

Get 7 day free trial

Sharry Edwards is coming back onto the program in early January to analyze my print and a couple others. Edward’s wants everyone to have access to this customized analysis since its so impacting to your health. It’s also available on her website for free at HealthSoundOptions.com