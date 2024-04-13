Economic Armageddon, Forced CBDC, BRICS, and more w/ Andy Schectman
Escalating War: Iran launches drone attack against Israel - Israel vows to retaliate
The world’s problems seem to be escalating daily. As I have covered here many times, every major global monetary shift is accompanied by major war or a significant conflict.
Today’s escalating strike by Iran against Israel as a retaliatory action for Israel’s attack against Iran’s embassy in Syria is more prove of that.
Here are apparent drone strikes b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.