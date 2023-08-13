This is an interview (see video below) I did several months back with John Perkins, aka Economic Hitman. I held it for a while because the interview was not what I thought it would be. Instead of mainly discussing his book on China and global development, we spent most of our time discussing environmental problems.

Now we are seeing the climate alarmists ramping up the call for climate lockdowns, 15 minute cities, and more. As such, I figured maybe it would be a good time to post this interview for my Substack for members.

For those who do not know who John Perkins is, here is what Sting (the singer) had to say about him and his books:

“John Perkins’s books have helped me better understand something that has been puzzling me for a long time: Why have so many resource-rich countries in the developing world remained steadfastly poor? The answers he gives are both complex and uncomfortable, and none of us in the first world can abrogate responsibility easily.” - Sting

I would agree with Sting and his assessment. John Perkins helped me too way back in 2015 come to a broader understanding and perspective on resources, globalism and poverty. He was one of the people who changed my global perspective. That’s why I was so eager to talk with him again (this is my 2nd interview with him).

I just wasn’t expecting the conversation to turn to the environment. It is clear that Perkins’s main passion really is the environment. He is angry about how the 3rd world countries are treated and how the 1st world ignores the struggles others face to provide us resources.

Why did I hold this interview?

I held this interview because I know we are being played by the globalist cabal over climate change. Not that there are not serious issues, but the cabal are not serious about those issues. Instead they are using carbon credits and fake climate alarmism as a method to bring in more control.

But before I get into that, let me get this out first; we do have issues with pollution, and its very serious. Our water, air and land have been and are being polluted. This pollution is causing increased disease and death.

Our lifespans in the west have increased only due to the fact that we have managed to cleanup our sanitation and lifestyles. Pollution risks those advances. (see my article on Top 10 Methods Used to Reduce Human Population )

In the 3rd world, the environmental advances of the West have not yet been fully implemented. The people still suffer from early death due to unsanitary conditions and ongoing pollution only adds to their problems.

We also have serious issues with species going extinct. From birds to large mammals to amphibians such as frogs, many animals are in danger or have already gone extinct. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 42,100 species are in danger of going extinct. The main reasons animals are in danger is due to human development and deforestation, a growing pollution problem, overfishing and overhunting.

While all of this is going on, the globalist cabal are primarily focused on reducing carbon footprints. This is beyond STUPID because carbon is plant food. This alone should render them as too dumb (or too devious) to be taken seriously.

Nonetheless, they are using this reason as a means to create a worldwide bankers dictatorship by implementing total control of central banking, government budgets and loan programs for businesses based on their carbon footprint. These people are relentlessly grabbing power and doing it with ridiculous reasons while ignoring the real threats to the world.

Below is the best chart ever for showing just how absurd the global warming argument is. The chart, which I received about 5 years ago, shows the last 10,000 years (ending in the year 2000). You will see that 9900 years out of the last 10,000 years, the world has been hotter than it is today. If you zoom in on the last 50, it shows the world getting hotter. If you zoom out, you see the reality of the situation.

They are duping the world by zooming in on the last 50 years and declaring a global warming emergency. The entire picture easily proves the big lie.

With all this in mind, I tried to take a step back in this interview and hear what he has to say from his perspective and the perspective of those living in 3rd world countries. We are all eager (rightfully so) to write people off due to the ridiculous agenda of the globalists, but what we really should be doing is to parse out fiction from reality. Then use our understanding of reality as a catalyst to do what we can to be good stewards of our planet for our health and the health of all the other creatures living with us.

If you are interested in learning more about John Perkins go to JohnPerkins.org