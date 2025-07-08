There are so many headlines pouring out right now, it’s nearly impossible to keep up. After doing this work for nearly 15 years, I’ve built a solid foundation that helps me see the deeper context behind many of these stories. As a result, I’ve recently been invited to appear on more high-profile shows to share that insight.

Last week I appeared on the Dr. Drew show, which you can see here.

Today I appear on the Jessy Kelly show, which will be airing tonight here.

Also, tonight I am airing my interview with infamous NSA whistleblower Bill Binney and former CERN scientist and intelligence analyst Dr. Katherine Horton. We dive deep into the Epstein network, Palantir’s reach, and the dark underbelly of modern intelligence operations. We also discuss Binney’s Thin Thread application. You can learn more about Binney’s time at the NSA in the documentary “A Good American”.

You can see the show airing at 4pmCT here: Epstein, Palantir, Thin Thread - Intel Ops w/ NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton

Lastly, I had a giant in the crypto space on my most recent show, Reggie Middleton. His patents are the most cited relevant patents in the world. Its why the central bankers and many others want them. Here are the details:

Link to watch: How the United States could Dominate Global Finance for the Next 100 Years w/ Reggie Middleton

Description: Reggie Middleton, world-renowned crypto inventor and entrepreneur, rejoins the program to break down where global finance is heading—and why cryptocurrency is set to take over. We dive into how decentralized technology is reshaping everything from banking to monetary policy, and why the U.S. still has a unique opportunity to lead the world for the next 50 to 100 years—if it embraces the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of crypto. Follow Reggie on X @ReggieMiddleton

