Epstein is like an STD that won't go away

I have quite a bit to share with you in this post.

First, my website was recently hacked and taken offline due to my association with John Mark Dugan. Dugan has helped manage my website and has worked with whistleblowers for years.

Dugan was a sheriff’s deputy in Palm Beach County, Florida. He eventually found himself in possession of more than 700 blackmail videos associated with the Epstein operation — a stash given to him by the original investigators on the case.

I learned about it after MI6 tipped off The Times of London, which then printed the story. That’s when I first met Dugan. Later, he helped me when my website was taken down in 2020. We have worked together ever since.

I know it sounds almost unbelievable, but I assure you, it’s real.

We originally discussed this situation seven years ago. It’s not easy to find now, but here is the link to the full video: Whistleblower w/ Asylum in Russian Has Epstein Videos, What’s on Them? Why the Media is Silent?

Note: the video quality is not great. Amazing how much better my video quality is now.

Tonight, I discuss how this situation is fueling speculation about potential Russian blackmail involving powerful figures in the United States — which may help explain why Dugan, and by association myself, were targeted.

You can hear more about this — and much more — in tonight’s show on Rumble: The Epstein Blackmail Problem & Industrial Lie Machine | Charles Goyette

Episode Description: Award-winning author and veteran commentator Charles Goyette joins the program for a no-holds-barred conversation on power, propaganda, and the architecture of political deceit. From manufactured narratives and media manipulation to covert operations, coups, Cold Wars, and historic blunders that reshaped the world, we examine the deadly folly, moral failures, war profiteering, and ruthless manipulation that define modern empire.

In the short video I’ve uploaded, you’ll hear Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action discuss the American economic system. You can watch the full show here: The Hidden Economic War Goes Public at Davos | Susan Kokinda

What is the American Economic System?

The early model prioritized:

• Domestic industrial growth

• National sovereignty

• Productive capacity

• Manufacturing strength

• Economic independence

Today American economics prioritizes:

• Financial markets

• Shareholder value

• Global capital flows

• Consumer imports

• Debt-driven expansion

Very different emphasis.

I also appeared on BardsFM with Scott Kesterson last week. It was one of the few times I’ve had the opportunity to dive deeply into issues surrounding AI and entrenched power systems. I plan to explore this topic more in the future — I hope you enjoy the conversation:

Trust Matters When Protecting Real Wealth

