One of the most well-known whistleblowers in modern history — and certainly the most recognized whistleblower connected to MK Ultra — Cathy O’Brien joins me for another powerful discussion. Cathy is a beautiful soul, and that light comes through in every interaction she has.

If you watch Cathy in action, you see how deeply she cares. During our time together at the Team Iowa conference, where we both spoke, I witnessed something that stayed with me. Cathy spent the majority of her time mentoring and guiding young women who were victims of human trafficking. They came specifically to hear her speak. They weren’t famous. They weren’t there to promote anything. They came seeking understanding, strength, and direction.

Cathy made a beeline straight to them.

She wanted nothing more than to help in whatever way she could. Watching her, it was clear that she gave freely — and that she received something deeply personal in return by pouring love and support into people she had never met before.

She is a gift to the world.

Included is a clip from the recent episode, but if you want to see the full show, here are the details:

Title and Link: Epstein Was the Front to Something Bigger | Cathy O’Brien

Description: MK Ultra expert and survivor Cathy O’Brien returns to expose what the government is still keeping off-limits in the Epstein document release — and why the “disclosure” narrative is designed to stop short of the real system.

MK-Ultra was real. Documented. Operational. And Cathy lays out why the remaining Epstein files likely map directly onto trauma-based control mechanisms used to compromise powerful people and protect predators who operate behind institutional shields.

This conversation goes straight into the machinery: control through coercion, blackmail, and engineered psychological domination — and why only the implicated keep pretending this isn’t real.

Despite the darkness, Cathy brings solutions and hope: how to wake up, reclaim sovereignty, heal, and align with what is true.

Get Cathy’s new book, Align with the Divine, at https://trance-formation.com

