Ethiopian Bible: Considered the World’s First Bible | Eddie Conner (resend)

Note: This post was updated to fix the wrong PDF uploaded below…

Today was a day for the record books, with Donald Trump’s post threatening Iran: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Below are two reactions: one from Melissa Redpill, who supports Trump, and one from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who does not.

The contrast highlights a growing divide. Even among those who supported Trump in the last election, the split is becoming increasingly clear.

This level of insanity is one of the reasons I started the Sunday Thrive Hour. I need to devote a portion of my time to topics that enrich my soul—topics that give hope and actually feel good.

The clip above is my latest with Eddie Conner. We discuss the Ethiopian Bible and universal truths across cultures and religions. For those who don’t know, the Ethiopian Bible is considered by many to be the earliest version. I don’t know if that’s true, but I do know it contains many additional books, including the Book of Enoch, the Book of Jubilees, and more.

There isn’t a complete English version of the Ethiopian Bible, but large portions have been translated and can be found online.

It’s different—and different expands your view of the world. That’s a good thing, whether you subscribe to it or not.

If you are interested to learn more, here are pdfs of the Book of Enoch and the Book of Jubilees:

The Book Of Enoch 1.82MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Book Of Jubilees 758KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can see the full episode here: Ethiopian Bible: Considered the World’s First Bible | Eddie Conner

Listen on audio:

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Trump’s comment and the hard divide that has formed:

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