Legendary economist Martin Armstrong rejoins me for the latest Economic Review — and he drops some bombshells. The EU is quietly threatening to dump $2.4 trillion in U.S. dollars as leverage to force Trump into supporting NATO and European war actions against Russia.

In any normal media environment, this would be front-page news. A conversation like this would have pulled in hundreds of thousands of views — at least it would have in 2018, before the coordinated internet crackdown.

Below I outline the algorithmic filters placed on videos like this.

Meanwhile, Part 2 is now live on Substack, and Part 1 is available on all major platforms.

Link to watch: Part 1 - EU Threatens to Dump Trillions of Dollars – Desperation Accelerates w/ Martin Armstrong

Description: Legendary economist Martin Armstrong returns with a powerful update on the escalating crisis inside the European Union. Armstrong breaks down the deteriorating financial and political conditions driving EU leaders toward increasingly desperate actions — including their threat to dump trillions in U.S. dollar assets in an attempt to pressure President Trump into supporting expanded NATO military operations against Russia.

Armstrong also reveals his behind-the-scenes efforts to help broker a viable peace plan in the region during the Trump administration, offering rare insight into what was possible then — and what is at stake now.

With unmatched historical knowledge, deep economic modeling, and decades of experience advising governments, Armstrong explains the real motives, the real risks, and the real trajectory of the conflict. His analysis is essential for anyone trying to understand the geopolitical and economic storm now unfolding across Europe and the world.

See more at ArmstrongEconomics.com

Note: While there is almost a complete blackout in the United States, other news sources around the world are covering the EU threat against Trump. For example see: Indian’s Economic Times confirms Armstrong’s claims - The Economic Times is owned by The Times Group (Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.), which is one of the largest media conglomerates in India.

Below are all the suppression filters this content triggers. It doesn’t matter if the information is true. It doesn’t matter if it’s urgent, relevant, or in the public interest. It doesn’t even matter that the people sharing it are credible. It will still be censored.

Notice how the geopolitical filter is designed to reserve major breaking news for approved legacy media outlets — the very same institutions that pushed the fake Russian collusion narrative and countless other provably false stories for years.

Unified Cross-Platform Suppression Chart

How Big Tech throttles geopolitical, economic, and war-related reporting across YouTube, X, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Google.