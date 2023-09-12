I just released a new show with Etienne de la Boetie (that’s his pen name). He is a writer, activist and a voluntaryist; someone who believes in no government. He is the author of a new book: “Government”- The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!

I wanted to talk with him because of his extensive background investigating the fraud in government and his different views on that subject. The show morphed into something I was not expecting as he dove into his believes that having literally no government is the ideal.

I do not agree with him, but I certainly believe he has a right to express his views and he also has the right to believe what he believes.

I also certainly understand how people would want to abolish our current government, but I personally do not believe that no government is the answer. The power void that would be created would enable criminals of all stripes to take over.

Would that be worse than the criminals we have today? It could be if those criminals are not “our” criminals/people. Foreign criminals have a way of treating you even worse (if that is possible) than your own people. Then there are the war lords, the mad max leaders and the uber wealthy that declares themselves rulers.

Perhaps a comment from Tomohauk yesterday said it best:

Tomohauk15 hours ago I'm only ten minutes in and I'm already agreeing with you Sarah. I would absolutely love to live in a world with zero government, but I just don't see how it's possible. Either your invaded by a foreign nation, or a warlord with the most/best weapons takes over, or someone becomes insanely rich, owns everything, and declares themselves king. I just don't see how a true anarchy could ever work, there's just no way it could last.

But, with all that said, government should be as small as possible and representatives should only be there to implement the will of the people. This means government is local and the people get to decide everything at the local level, sharing resources at a higher level (state, national) only when it actually helps the local people. But the people decide, not a group of criminals who have taken over the government (as we have now).

Of course, our current set up is very far from that ideal. The ideal our founders meant for us.

Show Description: Etienne de la Boetie joins the program to discuss bad government and whether humanity would simply be better off without government altogether. Etienne is a voluntaryist, a growing movement of people who believe we would be better off without government at all. You can follow Etienne on his Substack at https://substack.com/@artofliberty

You can see that show here: https://sarahwestall.com/everyone-agrees-government-is-awful-can-we-ditch-government-altogether-w-etienne/

