Independent journalist Courtenay Turner is probably the world’s top expert on the Tavistock Institute. She has done more reports on this deep state institution than anyone. I had the privilege of talking with her about the history of that organization and her amazing and inspirational background.

Before I get into the details of the show with Courtenay Turner, I want to share some thoughts on the Alex Jones debacle. First, a disclaimer. I am not allowed on his Banned.Video platform. I do not know why. I did try to be on the platform, but they don’t want me. I even created a special banned certificate for being banned and posted it on X tagging Alex Jones and Rob Dew (who manages the platform):

That certificate probably wasn’t taken too kindly, but who cares. Considering I am one of the most banned people out there, I don’t know why I am not allowed. But so be it, I am used to being banned.

With that disclaimer, the take down of Alex Jones is ridiculous. The lawsuit against Jones for his statements about the Sandy Hook shooting is a clear violation of the first amendment.

Not to mention the Sandy Hook shooting has glaring red flags that anyone with a brain would like to have answers to. For example, why was the school shut down for years before the shooting (i.e. it wasn’t opened according to many researchers - wow, that’s an issue). Why were there portable toilets and signs directing traffic? Why did children, who should be dead, come out as alive years later? Why were some of the parents found laughing before a press conference only to do acting prep behavior to get into a more serious mode before the cameras came on?

Maybe all of those questions are misleading and the premise of the questions are false. But we would like to know that as well. Whatever the truth is, we want to know and we have a right to ask these questions and more. After all, they used the shooting as significant pressure to remove the 2nd amendment and it affected the American public greatly. It wasn’t just the parents and the families who were traumatized by this event, we all were.

It appears that asking questions in the United States is now a crime if it undermines a narrative or affects the wrong group of people. After all, the government could care less if you ask questions pertaining to insignificant issues. They even promote those who harass or jail those that do not serve the cabal’s agenda.

If the claims against Jones is legit, then the mainstream media are also guilty and should be prosecuted too. They lied about almost everything that is important over the last decade which resulted in trauma and in many cases, death. For example COVID, the Russian Collusion Hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop, famously ran cover for Epstein’s pedophile ring, and has lied about so many countless things its too hard to count.

So, this whole affair is absurd by any thinking standard. Its lawfare at its finest. Meant to scare the rest of us into submission; be quite or you will be next. That is the psyop whether Alex Jones is part of it or not, it doesn’t matter.

It’s the same operation ran against the January 6th group. The message: don’t protest against the wrong thing. If you do, you will pay the price.

Protesting when they want you to is encouraged even if dozens die, billions are lost in property damage and it traumatizes the local residents, i.e. the Summer of Love we all remember so well.

I know there will be those who will cower in fear over this situation. If you do, they win. If you stand up with courage, we do. So don’t back down from fear. Stand up for what is right. Our kids future depends on it.

Back to the show with Courtenay Turner. Here are the details:

Title: Everything is not as it seems: Tavistock and the Lie Factory w/ Courtenay Turner

Description: Investigative Journalist, Courtenay Turner, joins the program to take a deep dive into the Tavistock Institute or the Lie Factory. She explains its origins and what it was established to do. She also shares how its research has penetrated deep into most of our public institutions. You can learn more and follow Courtenay Turner at https://courtenayturner.com/

Link: Everything is not as it seems: Tavistock and the Lie Factory w/ Courtenay Turner

