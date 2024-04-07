Whatever data we look at, we are seeing significant amounts of toxins and poisons in our food supply, supplements/pharmaceuticals and water. Unfortunately, the evidence appears likely that we are being poisoned on purpose.
To be fair, there is plenty of ignorant poisoning and well meaning poisoning going on from pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other sou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.