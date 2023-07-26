The video, on the bottom of this post, is the extra segment for members I did with Dr. Three Rivers and Howard Bertram. If you have not seen the public video, you can see that here: https://sarahwestall.com/ucc-filing-for-entire-nwo-financial-system-analyzed-by-former-chief-justice-of-the-cherokee-nation/

Show description: Former Chief Justice of the Cherokee Nation, Dr. Three Rivers, and Howard Bertram join the program to review the UCC filing for, what appears to be, the entire United States financial system. The filing was conducted in 2011 with a map that appears to break the world into many regions. Dr. Three Rivers and Howard Bertram also explain the current case they filed in Hawaii in July, 2023 on top of this UCC filing.

Dr. Three Rivers back ground: Former Chief Justice of the Cherokee Nation, PhD in International Law and a licensed Medical Doctor.

Howard has been described as a true renaissance man who has worked on Parliament Hill, Inventor, Publisher, Representative of an International Insurance Company, Founder of the former Music Technologies Inc. & True North Press, Federal Candidate in the newly formed Canadian Action Party and ran in the 1997 Election with the Hon. Paul Hellyer, and served on his local hospital board serving as Chairman of the Hospital Board in his last two years on the board. Currently a Tribunal Judge on the Natural and Common Law Tribunal For Health And Justice.

If you are not a member, consider trying it with a 7 day free trial offer. If you want to be a member and you cannot afford it, let me know, I will send you a free subscription.

Get 7 day free trial

Also, if you missed my posting yesterday about “The Censored”, here is the link:

Of course “The Censored” (coming this Friday at 7pmCT) is being censored. Why would they start now acting like civilized people? We have had ads shadow banned and recently our website was hacked; someone removed the speaker page. We are not discouraged, it comes with the territory.

But, its all back up in case you missed it. Here is the link: https://unitedforfreespeech.com/speakers-act3

More information coming soon! Please help by sharing the above post. It’s the best way to get the word out.

Exclusive extra segment: