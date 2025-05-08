Andy Schectman and I joined Glenn Meder for a conversation about the lingering gold ira scam. This is a must watch interview. Read below for the description.

Glenn and Eric Meder operate Privacy Academy:

Privacy Academy is the world's premier online training program for non-techy people to master online privacy. Big Tech and Big Brother have teamed up to create the ultimate surveillance grid. Your very freedom depends on exiting their walled garden of technology…​

You can learn more about them and sign up for their blog at PrivacyAcademy.com

Message from Glenn Meder about this interview:

A few months ago, a Gold IRA company offered us a RIDICULOUS amount of money to promote their service to our audience (you).

Immediately, however, alarm bells went off in my head. Because the offer was too good to be true. And as they say, if something is too good to be true, it is not true. The offer they presented to me...

1. Targeted the elderly, and...

2. Offered very high margins (And if you know anything about gold, it is not a high margin business).

Instantly, I turned them down. We didn't even consider it. I am very, picky of who we collaborate with. We only recommend products and services that we use, believe in and would recommend to my mom. This reeked of a scam, so in addition to turning them down, I began to investigate.

So here's what I found...

Apparently, many Gold IRA companies are actually scams, but they exist in a gray area. Technically, their offers are legal - I think. But they are highly immoral. They rob people of their life savings in the twilight of their life, and trick people to leave them good reviews. Just to be clear, I am not saying that all gold IRA companies are scammers. I honestly don't know the market well enough to say.

It is very hard to uncover these scammers. If you look at their websites, they are typically endorsed by big name people, they have high ratings on Google and Trust Pilot and even their BBB ratings can be excellent. But this is part of their scam. And this is how they convince influencers to work with them.

As I said, something smelled off to me about these guys. I did some research, but it was hard to find anything out. I found their excellent customer reviews and big time endorsements. I was puzzled, because I knew something was off, but my research hit a wall.

Until about a month ago. I was listening to Sarah Westall's podcast (great podcast by the way) and she was interviewing Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin (one of America's reputable gold companies). Sarah recounted the same experience that I had. She was offered a RIDICULOUS amount of money to do a webinar to her audience, which she also turned down. But as she was talking to Andy, he revealed what was really happening.

He is in the gold industry and he is very disturbed by these scammers who are hurting people and giving legitimate gold businesses a bad name. After hearing the explanation of what really happened, I invited them both on so you can hear it directly from them.

If you, or someone you know has signed up for a Gold IRA, and you are concerned that you may have been scammed, I recommend filling out this form here from Miles Franklin and Sarah Westall. I am not receiving any kickback or commission for this. I trust both Sarah and Andy and I think they may be able to help you.

And again, I don't want to upset you unnecessarily. There may very well be legitimate gold IRA companies out there. I do not know much about the industry. But I do know that some of them are scams, which is why I want to bring it to your attention.

I hope this email helps you, or at the very least opens your eyes to how dangerous scams can really be. Never underestimate how heartless and vile scammers are. They will take everything you have if you let them.

Thank you!

Glenn Meder

P.S. In the interview, Andy Schectman recommends another video of a whistleblower who tells the real story of what goes on in these companies. I recommend you listen to this video too. not all. Watch here.

P.P.S. This is not financial advice, nor is it promotional content.

Follow and sign up for the Privacy Academy blog at PrivacyAcademy.com