Sarah’s Report

Colleen
1h

Thank you for exposing this issue. I have learned it is a much bigger problem than I had any idea of. I was one of the people who was victimized by one of these unscrupulous gold companies, and I was not a neophyte metals purchaser at the time.

It took me a couple years to realize I was not alone in my experiences, which I only learned watching a film entitled “The Greatest Fraud on Earth: The Phil Godlewski Story” in which among other topics the filmmaker covers a silver-selling scam perpetrated by Mr. Godlewski that involved GOLDCO®. The reports by victims of the scam highlighted in the film were exactly the same kind of experiences I had over the prior two years (though I dealt with GOLDCO directly and was not engaged with Mr. Godlewski).

It took me a year to untangle myself from them, as my situation became incredibly complicated. But in the end I was able to get out with my initial investment and about a 10% profit. During that time I worked with AmFed, who I was referred to by a fraud attorney. They were wonderful and helped me through the whole process without any guarantee I'd ever become their customer. They told me my story had helped so many others who I'd never meet, so I decided to write about it for them to share in print.

And I did learned a lot, so I turned that piece into a more detailed Substack article (my first ever) to make what I learned and how I solved my problem available to a wider audience. https://substack.com/home/post/p-161147615

