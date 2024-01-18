The FDA is another government institution that has completely failed in their duty to protect people. Instead they are protecting the bottomline of big pharma and helping to implement the evil agendas of the most vile people on Earth. This sad fact most of you already know, but you may not know some of the details behind how corrupt that institution really is.

Dr. Jason Dean joins me to discuss this and more. We both agree that ultimately the FDA needs to be razed to the ground and something better for humanity needs to replace it.

We also discuss Dean’s amazing parasite protocol. Did you know that almost all of us have parasites that are causing many health issues? You may not even realize that you have disgusting parasites. Dean helps us understand this. Here are the details for the show:

Title: FDA Blocks Real Solutions & Protects Failed Medicine w/ Dr. Dean

Description: Dr. Jason Dean joins the program to discuss serious corruption issues within the FDA. We cover the many flagrant abuses and how the FDA has been weaponized to destroy businesses who provide real solutions to the public whose main crime was to take business away from big pharma and other powerful interests. Lastly we discuss the fact that most people have a parasite problem that is affecting their health. You can learn more and join the parasite removal program at https://BraveTV.store/sarah

Link to the show: FDA Blocks Real Solutions & Protects Failed Medicine w/ Dr. Dean

Next Monday Sharry Edwards returns to the show to discuss some VERY interesting topics. Sharry has done research on why people are psychic and has figured out some of the science behind that ability. No, it’s not magic. There are real world reasons why someone has this ability. Basically, if something exists, there is a scientific reason for it. She has begun to figure this out and we discuss that.

Also we discuss Hunter Biden’s vocal print. His agenda has changed from “I am untouchable” to “I will protect my dad”. You need to hear that.

We also discuss the Obama film in more detail; what are the frequencies that are being pumped out and what are they doing to us? She is also confirming whether it’s only in the bootleg copy of the film or also being pumped out by Netflix. Her initial analysis was with the bootleg copy, but she is also verifying whether it is included with the movie on the Netflix platform. That fact will tell us a lot. I will let you know when I post that show what she learns as she did not know yet when we recorded the show.

So I hope you watch that one this coming Monday!

For subscribers, here is an article she wrote based on what she learned about the science behind psychic abilities:

