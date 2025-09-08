We are in difficult times. Change is coming rapidly, and that is hard for many people to handle. I don’t mind change. What I struggle with is injustice, broken systems, and efforts to strip away free agency—not change itself.

In fact, if we want society to get better, we need change. To fix broken systems, prevent injustice, or reverse disease, we need change. To understand our true history and unravel our past, we need change.

Yet doing my show—which has always been dedicated to being on the edge of change—has become harder, not easier, as change accelerates.

Research shows that 1 in 3 people actively resist change. It doesn’t matter what the change is—they fight it. Only about 1 in 5 (20%) embrace change, while the remaining 50% sit on the fence. They’ll accept change if it benefits them and doesn’t cause too much disruption.

The problem is that most of the change we face today is disruptive. From AI to breaking down failing systems, it shakes foundations. That means making our lives better will be very hard when only 20% of people are truly willing to accept the changes we need.

I’ve been on the edge of change for nearly 15 years, covering topics across many fields. I don’t think it’s just an interest of mine—it feels like a calling. For some reason, I can sense what’s coming. I don’t know if this ability will fade with time, but it has been a gift—if you can call it that—for much of my career.

I often feel a strong pull to cover a subject—whether through interviews, mini-documentaries, or conferences—to get information out before moving on to the next pressing issue. Fortunately, detailed researchers come after me, digging deeper and exposing more. Many do an excellent job. Others muddy the waters, confusing themselves and the public, fueling distrust, fear, and chaos.

The number of issues I’ve exposed early is too long to list here. That’s my calling. But with it, I also see the ugly, confusing side of change. I see patterns that hold humanity back rather than pushing us forward.

Those who fight change at all costs often fall into toxic patterns—denial, blame-shifting, rumor-spreading, passive sabotage, hostility, victimhood, catastrophizing, and clinging to the past.

Are you fighting the need to change? Are you afraid of technology and advancement?

The way forward is not to reject all change but to dissect it—keeping what works for us while discarding what works against us. That takes effort, but if we want a better future, it’s worth the work.

Be sure to check out my next post—an interview with a brilliant mind who’s made major contributions to science. I found it absolutely fascinating. Not surprisingly, the trolls came out in force, perfectly illustrating the very resistance patterns I’ve been describing here.