Federal Government Involved in a Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring
Senator Mark Finchem and Investigator Shawn Taylor
The most recent show is in two parts. I originally had planned for Arizona Senator Mark Finchem and Investigator and former police chief, Shawn Taylor to join me together. However, Shawn Taylor was forced to flee from Arizona after multiple rounds of bullets blasted through his home a week from last Friday. Thankfully him and his family are safe, but that forced us to break the interview into two segments.
I was able to do this interview with Shawn Taylor in his safer environment which you can see with the link below.
The reason Taylor’s home with his family was a target is because their investigation into a money laundering and human and organ trafficking ring was exposed. The ring involves Arizona, other states and reaches national government and international institutions.
A fundraising campaign has been started to raise important funds to keep him and his family safe:
Fight Corruption with Shawn Taylor
Retired Assistant Police Chief, Shawn Taylor, has served decades in local law enforcement and investigative work. Shawn has sought truth and suffered consequences for it. He now has a target on his back from those that seek to keep the truth hidden.
Since coming forward, Shawn was doxxed. With the malicious spread of his personal information across the internet, Shawn and his family have faced unwarranted harassment and threats. Shawn now faces legal disputes, not of his making, but as a form of retaliation from those he exposed.
Your donation to this campaign will help support the legal and physical welfare and protection of Shawn and his family.
You can learn more about it here: https://www.givesendgo.com/StandWithShawn
Here are the details for the two interviews:
Title: EXPOSED PT 1: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Senator Mark Finchem
Description: Senator Mark Finchem joins the program in part 1 to discuss the money laundering and trafficking ring that has taken control of Arizona. It has corrupted the state’s politics from the inside out resulting in unfathomable corruption affecting people throughout the country. Finchem explains what him, Shawn Taylor and others are doing to expose and dismantle the corruption. You can support their important efforts at https://GoEFI.org or https://ElectionFairnessInstitute.org
Link: EXPOSED PT 1: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Senator Mark Finchem
*
Title: EXPOSED PT 2: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Shawn Taylor
Description: Investigator and former police chief, Shawn Taylor, joins the program in part 2 to discuss the money laundering and trafficking ring that has taken control of Arizona. It has corrupted the state’s politics from the inside out resulting in unfathomable corruption affecting people throughout the country. Shawn Taylor’s work along with Senator Mark Finchem and others will dismantle the corruption and it has put him in danger. Shawn needs our help. You can donate to keep him safe at https://www.givesendgo.com/StandWithShawn. You can support their important efforts at https://GoEFI.org or https://ElectionFairnessInstitute.org
Link: EXPOSED PT 2: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Shawn Taylor
*
Like That News Is Some Kind Of Surprise To Those Of Us who have Known This shit and So Much More For Over 20 Plus Years? Many of us Have Been SCREAMING our Conspiracy Theories For At Least That Long. Too Many have been KILLED to be SILENCED. Americans Keep Shopping while the rest of the world lives under complete despotism and unconscionable tyranny It's Enraging Honestly because The American People Are so Effing Lazy...Cowardly and over the top ENTITLED That They REFUSED to Listen to So Many Of Us who have been sounding the alarm...since a time when We Could Have Had A Chance To Stop This out-of-control Satanic-driven bullshit tyranny! Now It is so deep we seriously are not going to fare well out of this Toxic Shit we are calling living... Hell...I can't even to this day get people to rally around me and STOP the 'RAID ROACH' Killer they dowse us with EVERY EFFING DAY!!! They don't even bother to look UP! We live in A Corporation SLAVE Plantation, not a country., and it is 'Private for Profit'-'Foreign Owned & Controlled' to boot! There is NO RULE OF LAW because we have been CONQUERED. We are under The Laws of Conquest. Nobody gets any of this. Do you know how hard it is having to be grouped with IDIOT people who will NOT See with their Own EYES,...or HEAR with their EARS? Anybody that thinks that HELL ON EARTH isn't on its way...Well, all I can tell you is too many Americans are living in LA...LA...LAND...All those who DIED to keep this Country from what is happening today...sadly sacrificed their lives The rest of us who know what is coming are staying Calm...Locked & Loaded... God Help Us All...although I don't know why He would!
I've been targeted, and I am facing legal troubles brought about by the deep state, and I have no help .. No assistance... And nowhere to turn.
Please help me.
I have nothing. They are going to lock me up for the rest of my life because I believe in the truth and freedom!