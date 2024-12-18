The most recent show is in two parts. I originally had planned for Arizona Senator Mark Finchem and Investigator and former police chief, Shawn Taylor to join me together. However, Shawn Taylor was forced to flee from Arizona after multiple rounds of bullets blasted through his home a week from last Friday. Thankfully him and his family are safe, but that forced us to break the interview into two segments.

I was able to do this interview with Shawn Taylor in his safer environment which you can see with the link below.

The reason Taylor’s home with his family was a target is because their investigation into a money laundering and human and organ trafficking ring was exposed. The ring involves Arizona, other states and reaches national government and international institutions.

A fundraising campaign has been started to raise important funds to keep him and his family safe:

Fight Corruption with Shawn Taylor Retired Assistant Police Chief, Shawn Taylor, has served decades in local law enforcement and investigative work. Shawn has sought truth and suffered consequences for it. He now has a target on his back from those that seek to keep the truth hidden. Since coming forward, Shawn was doxxed. With the malicious spread of his personal information across the internet, Shawn and his family have faced unwarranted harassment and threats. Shawn now faces legal disputes, not of his making, but as a form of retaliation from those he exposed. Your donation to this campaign will help support the legal and physical welfare and protection of Shawn and his family.

You can learn more about it here: https://www.givesendgo.com/StandWithShawn

Here are the details for the two interviews:

Title: EXPOSED PT 1: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Senator Mark Finchem

Description: Senator Mark Finchem joins the program in part 1 to discuss the money laundering and trafficking ring that has taken control of Arizona. It has corrupted the state’s politics from the inside out resulting in unfathomable corruption affecting people throughout the country. Finchem explains what him, Shawn Taylor and others are doing to expose and dismantle the corruption. You can support their important efforts at https://GoEFI.org or https://ElectionFairnessInstitute.org

Link: EXPOSED PT 1: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Senator Mark Finchem

*

Title: EXPOSED PT 2: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Shawn Taylor

Description: Investigator and former police chief, Shawn Taylor, joins the program in part 2 to discuss the money laundering and trafficking ring that has taken control of Arizona. It has corrupted the state’s politics from the inside out resulting in unfathomable corruption affecting people throughout the country. Shawn Taylor’s work along with Senator Mark Finchem and others will dismantle the corruption and it has put him in danger. Shawn needs our help. You can donate to keep him safe at https://www.givesendgo.com/StandWithShawn. You can support their important efforts at https://GoEFI.org or https://ElectionFairnessInstitute.org

Link: EXPOSED PT 2: Fed Gov Involved in Multinational Money Laundering & Trafficking Ring, Shawn Taylor

*

