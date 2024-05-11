If you are like me, you are incredibly interested in understanding how to safely stop paying federal income taxes. While I cannot personally attest to whether this is possible, since I have not done it myself, my latest guest not only believes its possible, he teaches others how to safely do it.

Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of the Freedom Law School, will be speaking at the Red Pill Expo along with his business associate, Joe Bannister, who is a former IRS enforcement officer.

They believe there is no law that exists where we are required to pay our federal income taxes. In fact, they both believe it is an out right scam.

Continued after the note below…

I reached out to both of them for an interview. I will be interviewing Joe Bannister in the future, but my latest show is with Peymon Mottahedeh. You may be surprised by his guaranteed system. Basically, if you follow his program and you still find yourself in a legal jam, he covers your legal fees and also pays any taxes they claim you owe. This is his guarantee.

He claims he has never had to activate his guarantee. I cannot vouch for him, but I sure want to know more. Joe Bannister will be speaking either on June 15 or 16, like myself, and Peymon will be doing an extra seminar on the 17th for those that stay an extra day. I will be attending both.

If you are interested, the event will be taking place in Rapid City South Dakota on June 15 and 16th with an additional seminar day on the 17th. You can watch it in person or streaming online. Unfortunately, its not possible for these events to be free, but you can learn more about it at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ If you choose to purchase a ticket, be sure to use my code to save 10%: “sarah” or “sarahw”

Here are the details of my interview with Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder of the Freedom Law School:

Title: Federal Income Tax Scam, It’s not what you think w/ Freedom Law School, Peymon Mottahedeh

Description: Peymon Mottahedeh founder of the Freedom Law School joins the program to discuss how he helps people safely stop paying federal taxes. He explains why its a scam and how the constitution and the law does not support it. Many people talk about this, but he stands by his words so completely that his organization guarantees you will be safe by covering legal fees and costs if there are repercussions.

Link: Federal Income Tax Scam, It’s not what you think w/ Freedom Law School, Peymon Mottahedeh

