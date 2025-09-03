Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, joins me to take an unflinching look at Operation Warp Speed—what worked, what didn’t, and the lessons most are afraid to talk about. We also examine the attacks on RFK Jr., where they’re coming from. We also close with a candid conversation about courage in leadership and his book, “Transcend Fear: A Blueprint for Mindful Leadership in Public Health”

View and watch the show: Florida Surgeon General: Operation Warp Speed plus Attacks on RFK Jr w/ Dr Ladapo

The show coincides with interesting developments and public conversations around Operation Warp Speed.

It seems that President Trump may be starting to publicly recognize the fallout of the COVID mRNA vaccine and the rollout of Operation Warp Speed.

After years of the government ignoring the deaths and side effects resulting from the vaccine, maybe a crack in the dam has formed.

Recently Robert Malone posted a recent post from Donald Trump (which I cannot find the original) on Sept. 1st which stated:

Donald J. Trump:

It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT

Further, Dr Dave Janda, former president advisor, sent out a message to some of his followers:

I just heard from a high level White House source….the 2 o’clock press conference from The Oval Office today will hit a number of issues but the focus is going to be on the jab and the lies……. There is huge panic at the cdc, nih and fda , the military and the intelligence agencies…. let’s see if they can get to him in the next 3 hours to back off

Then this:

Press conference over… Only reference was they will address Covid with in the next 2 weeks…. He backed down from what was going to be said today

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks… there is political pressure from multiple angles—driven by the rising number of deaths and side effects linked to the Covid vaccine even years later—seems to be fueling this momentum.

Labor Day Peptide Sale is Still Going, see more here: