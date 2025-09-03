Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

Doug
5h

2/3+1/2+1/4=11/22 which =about 91% of the worlds population is wicked meaning there is only about 720 million people not wicked. So giving people the benefit of the doubt is a false narrative.

My comment stems from the video where this guy is like straddling both sides of the fence, with his comments. Most people know what's going on they just don't want to acknowledge it. Targeting, Gangstalking, v2k, all that they know so don't give no one the benefit of the doubt. That's why the bible says there is only a remnant left who actually follow Christ. I did the math and out of our USA population, there is only about 32,000,000 million people here. or less giving the population after you minus all the wicked of the whole world are dead and gone only leaves about 720,000,000 world wide. which less that India's population or China... I trust the so called help people less and less since their motives are to keep man in control and to do it on their own without God.

I want this signal to end NOW! but at the same time you can't trust no one. I stay with these groups because they're the only ones doing anything against the deep state, but if what I said the other day on why I am hit and why others are hit with this signal, is because we escaped the Devils shit, or Satan's etc... and it's trying to bring us back into the fold of Lucifer, and if I am the only one that matters and it rides on me Screw it. I 'd rather see the world burn than go back. Meaning if it's my decision to burn with you or be immortal when Christ comes I'd rather be immortal. Meaning you all agreed to burn with Satan playing stupid games you get stupid prizes. I don't agree and I don't participate in this stupid game/s. Man's laws and ways suck we fuck it up all the time and never do it right. We can't be trusted to no to.

But yeah The CDC should be disbanded, and hope Trump finds this signal and ends it or at least helps... It's a step in the right direction. I also Hope RFK Jr. also wisens up and stops trying to play like he's not against this while he is trying to play both sides as he's done earlier. The deep state and hacks need to be exposed and destroyed by all means.

Linda wallack
8h

the original was on truth social....from Trump's account.

2 replies by Sarah Westall and others
2 more comments...

