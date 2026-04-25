Food Crisis Is Coming | MAHA’s John Klar

Small grass-fed farmer, attorney, and MAHA advisor John Klar is far from the only one warning of a coming food crisis. It is now a growing chorus of voices—from independent media and whistleblowers to the World Bank, IMF, World Food Programme, and global food security monitors warning that conflict, fertilizer disruptions, debt burdens, and supply shocks are putting major pressure on the global food system.

As I have been reporting, the United States is not likely to face widespread famine. Unfortunately, poorer nations with fewer resources would be at far greater risk. Wealthier countries in Europe are more likely to experience rationing—something already seen with fuel and other staples—while here in the U.S. we will likely see sharply higher food prices (this has already started).

This post is not meant to create fear, but to help prepare you for a likely upcoming situation. I also shared a webinar with Marjory Wildcraft, one of the world’s leading educators in backyard farming and self-reliance, to give you practical guidance on how to weather this storm. You can watch it here:

Show Descripton:

John Klar, small farm advocate, food freedom expert, and MAHA advisor, joins the program to discuss the sustained real-world pressures facing farmers today. From relentless competition with large corporations to burdensome legislation that can make it increasingly difficult to grow food, raise livestock, and remain economically viable, John explains why so many family farms are under growing strain.

We also discuss how the current Iran war has intensified already fragile conditions, with potential supply chain disruptions in fertilizer, fuel, and other critical agricultural inputs. John shares why these mounting pressures could have serious consequences for food prices, food security, and the long-term resilience of local farming communities.

In addition, we examine how moves toward greater centralization of the global food supply are creating regulatory burdens that may increase vulnerability rather than strengthen stability. This is an important conversation on the future of farming, food freedom, and why supporting local producers matters now more than ever.

Listen on Audio:

You can learn more about John Klar and purchase his book at SmallFarmRepublic.com

Follow John Klar on Substack:

For those who want to learn more, Marjory Wildcraft has made her entire Grow Network library available to own on hard disk. Buy now or learn more

This library is the ultimate preparedness resource:

Every herbal medicine training

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Also, if you are serious about eating healthy food grown in quality soil, she also offers a Minerals & Microbes Soil detox kit: Buy Now or Learn more

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